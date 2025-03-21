Portable and James Brown have exchanged words over a post the crossdresser made online

Brown had shared a video when he went swimming and Portable dropped some negative comments about it

James Brown was forced to reply him as the two of them continued to abuse each other over the post

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable and crossdresser, James Chukwueze Obialor, popularly known as James Brown, have exchanged words online over a post Brown made.

Legit.ng had reported that James Brown went to swim, and he shared a video of himself in the pool. Portable was among the people who reacted to the post.

In his comment, the Zeh Nation boss said that James Brown was homeless. He also remarked that the crossdresser's life had spoiled and his own had 'cast'. He advised James Brown to go and meet another crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, in London.

Reacting to Portable's comments, the crossdresser called Portable 'money miss road'.

Princess of Africrow as James Brown is fondly called told Portable that he was enjoying in the video he shared.

James Brown, Portable continue dishing each other

Also reacting to what Portable said that James Brown should go and meet Bobrisky in London, the crossdresser who was recently called out told him to go and ask his tattoo artist for a refund.

See the post here:

What fans said about Portable, James Brown

Reactions have trailed the exchange between James Brown and Portable. Here are some comments below:

@ayamdammy reacted:

"I don’t understand Wetin James do portable now this guy sha like wahala haha."

@ablat_la said:

"But Portable is the only real entertaining entertainer in Nigeria no cap lol."

@thefirstladyomorewa stated:

"They are meant to be husband and wife for real, dem fit eachother, because it is looking like love in disguise."

@ojurereoluwa_1 wrote:

"Abeg wettin join this two confused people, sheeeey them never do Portable so."

@nkem195 shared:

"Plus stray bullect hit bobrisky all the way to London. Anyway, I love this combo bring it on."

@dahcoochiehub reacted:

"But weytin James Brown do am, see how he waka go person page to curs€ am. Portable and peace are enemies."

@esse_ben commented:

"I like him somehow !! He says things the way he sees them and he doesn’t pretend, he went straight to James brown comments and said his mind."

@bigbaebybella wrote:

"As them change Nigeria National anthem, peace and unity no dey again."

@sparklingbeing stated:

"James don spoil Portable fasting this afternoon. Baba come rebuke the devil in him immediately."

Skepta speaks about Portable

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that Skepta had shown more love to Portable despite his controversies. He also threw his weight behind Portable and spoke about some of his attitudes.

In the message, he explained that he has seen the way Portable jumps gate, shows off his account statement on social media.

The singer said he can see the kind of energy that Portable displays, but he cannot try such himself. However, fans were not impressed about Skepta's reaction to Portable's tantrums.

