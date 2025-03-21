Kim Kardashian has always been an advocate of wanting her children to have a father figure in their lives

While Kanye and Kim have a custody agreement with their lawyers, North West's recent visit to her father did not go quite as planned

It was said that Kim interrupted North's meeting with her father due to information she got a hold of

While Kim Kardashian wants her kid's father, Kanye West, to be present in their lives, she does not joke about their security around him.

Recall that Kanye's song with Diddy, which North West rapped on, was released against Kim's will. This was after they had an agreement that it would not be so.

Kim Kardashian pulls plug on North's visit to her father over safety issues. Credit: @gettyimages

Source: Instagram

As though that was not enough, a new development has it that Kim Kardashian reportedly called for an emergency custody meeting.

This meeting with their lawyers was informed by the information that Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate would be present.

The reality TV star immediately informed her security detail to pull the plug on their daughter's visit to the stronger rapper.

Fans reacts as Kim Kardashian interrupts North's visit to her father. Credit: @gettyimages

Source: Getty Images

If you're wondering what the deal with the Tate brothers are - Andrew and Tristan Tate, are currently entangled in a complex web of legal issues.

As of March 2025, they are facing a total is six investigations — four criminal and two civil - spanning across three countries: Romania, the United Kingdom, and Florida.

See the post below:

Legit.ng reported that Jay-Z and Beyoncé are unhappy about the new development with Kanye West following his unpleasant comments about their kids.

Recall that the 'I Wonder' crooner, in his usual fashion, went on a ranting spree on March 20, 2025, and said all sorts about the Carters and their kids.

According to reports, Jay-Z told 'Page Six' that he would not be taking such from the embattled rapper.

Kim's move against Kanye ignited reactions

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@mellomelitz said:

"Kanye went from Christian to santan real quick."

@leydi_setgo said:

I’m surprised he still has any visitation at this point. Who brings the Tate brothers around their kids?

@sandzamit said:

"Think twice about who you start a family with."

@lilxmadz said:

"Kim is already dealing with a deeply coercive divorce and coparenting relationship (that so many parents unfortunately experiencing and can relate to) I couldn't even imagine dealing with this level of anxiety over the choices and behavior of your children's other parent. Terrifying."

@lahren.in.real.fashion said:

"His mental health is on display for the world to see. This is painful to watch. I am sorry to Kim for having to protect their kids day and night. I’m sorry to all the parents who are in similar situations."

@charandellasmom said:

"Those kids are going to need some serious therapy!"

@phoenix.soul.and.coffee.lover said:

"This man has lost his mind ever since he lost his mom, now he's just keep spiraling down further. Protect those kids Kim."

@kacrawford82 said:

"Get this man away from their kids- he is a danger to everyone."

@fishy517 said:

"Don’t want my kids around 2 guys accused of human trafficking in other countries."

Kanye’s daughter North West working on album

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, North West announced that she is working on her debut album, Elementary School Dropout.

The daughter of media mogul Kim Kardashian made this announcement to her father, Kanye.

West's event Netizens were not highly impressed with this, as many said North West should stay in school.

Source: Legit.ng