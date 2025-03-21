While celebrity life may look cute and glam on the outside, it's not always the same when you take a deep dive

In terms of relationships, infidelity is a major challenge in the lives of Nigerian celebrities, and it's public knowledge

The likes of Davido, Yul Edochie, Burna Boy and a host of others have had their fair share of scandals and have been accused of cheating on their partners

The life of a celebrity may seem glamorous and exciting, but it's not always easy. One of the biggest challenges Nigerian celebrities face is infidelity in their relationships. This issue leads to scandals, breakups, and damage to their reputation.

Many Nigerian celebrities have been accused of cheating on their spouses, and some have even admitted to it.

Davido, Yul Edochie, and Burna Boy are just a few examples of celebrities involved in cheating scandals. These scandals are often made public, causing embarrassment and heartache for those involved and their fans.

This piece by Legit.ng focuses on a list of Nigerian celebrities who have been accused of cheating in their marriages or relationships.

1. Davido was severally accused of cheating on Chioma

David Adeleke, aka Davido, is one name that has reoccurred in the list of those who have been accused of cheating. While he may not be able to avoid a few things by virtue of his position in society, there have been a few clips that have implicated him.

The one where the singer was captured kneeling and begging a woman in a video recording has continued to trend online. Some of his opponents have also used it as a weapon to drag the Unavailable crooner.

2. Burna Boy accused of cheating on Stefflon Don

Grammy award-winning artist Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, was accused of cheating on his girlfriend Stefflon Don by a 23-year-old girl, Jo Pearl. She alleged that she and the singer had been secretly dating for two years. According to Jo Pearl, Burna Boy had been secretly dating her in London while he was also seeing Stefflon Don.

"I feel like what he made me feel like when I met him made me feel like love at first sight. He just gravitated towards me, he was very sweet," she said.

3. 2baba was accused of cheating on Annie Idibia

In 2021, 2baba was accused of cheating on his estranged wife, Annie Idibia. The allegations surfaced after Annie took to social media to express her feelings about her husband's infidelity.

Annie Idibia claimed that 2baba spent the night with one of his baby mamas, Pero Adeniyi, sparking a heated debate on social media. 2baba later responded to the allegations, denying that he cheated on Annie.

The cheating scandal led to a public apology from 2baba, who acknowledged that he had caused his wife emotional pain.

4. Yul Edochie was with Judy Austin while married

Yul Edochie was caught up in a cheating scandal after admitting to having an affair with Judy Austin, a colleague in the Nollywood film industry. The scandal led to widespread attention on social media.

The moviemaker apologised for his infidelity, acknowledging that he had caused pain to his wife, May Edochie, and their children. However, three years down the line, Yul is now with Judy Austin, and they have two kids together, with one on the way.

5. Anita Joseph was accused by Angela Okorie

Angela Okorie accused Anita Joseph of cheating on her husband. According to Angela, Anita has been unfaithful, sleeping with multiple men, including a Babalawo. This accusation sparked a heated debate on social media, with many fans expressing shock and disappointment.

However, Joseph's husband, Mc Fish came to her aid, by asking his wife's accusers to provide proof.

Chioma dodges singing lyrics about Davido cheating

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Davido's Timeless concert at the Madison Square Garden in New York got netizens talking after a video of Chioma went viral.

In the trending clip, the music star’s wife was seen not singing the part of Davido’s Unavailable lyrics that addressed his alleged cheating.

Chioma’s behaviour at the show tickled many Nigerians, and they dropped funny comments online.

