Skit maker Taaoomaa is trending on social media after she announced the birth of her first child, which she had in November

While the news of Taaoomaa's newborn may come as a surprise to many, it turned out many of her fans had been congratulating her before the announcement

Some eagle netizens, in reaction to her old videos, pointed out what they noticed about her outfit in a skit

As congratulatory messages poured in for skit maker and comedian Apaokagi Adedoyin Maryam, aka Taaooma, over the birth of her first child with her man Abula, Abdulazeez Greene Oladimeji, it turned out Nigerians had predicted her pregnancy.

Legit.ng recently reported that Taaooma welcomed her child on November 7, but the news was made public on Thursday, December 5, 2024.

While she managed to keep her pregnancy private, some eagle-eyed netizens quickly pointed out what they noticed in some of her skits.

Taaooma, known for playing multiple characters in some of her skits, was spotted rocking an Agbada in one of her old skits, which made some of her fans and followers predict her pregnancy.

Watch the video Taaooma shared below:

Some of her fans took to her comment section to pen congratulatory messages to her in advance.

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from Taaooma's fans about her pregnancy, read them below:

houseoffabbuilt_adenijiolamide:

"I see goodness."

ijayoprah:

"Tao, u look prego. Congrats in advance dear."

mclaughdoctor:

"I go eat this rice for Naming."

slimzyporchgold:

"Who else is seeing what I'm seeing."

halimatabimaje:

"We are having mini Taoo soon."

gelannplace:

"Am I seeing clearly??? Mini tao coming soon wonderful."

elizabethdavidankama:

"As a nurse that me am, I know say stozoa don enter the ovum of our sister, they've mated and form a mini zygote. We are coming to celebrate with you my sister.."

