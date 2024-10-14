Nigerian comedian Taaooma has dropped her hot take amid the ordeal faced by Nigeria’s football team at the Libyan airport

The Super Eagles were held hostage at the Al Abaq International Airport for almost 24 hours, and it triggered public outrage

However, Taaooma’s reaction to the situation became a trending topic after it drew the attention of netizens

Nigerian comedian Maryam Apaokagi, aka Taaooma, has joined many others in reacting to the Super Eagles’ ordeal at the Libyan airport.

Just recently, Nigeria’s football team were said to have been held hostage at the Al Abaq International Airport in Libya after they flew to the North African country to honour the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier second leg match against the Mediterranean Knights.

Their flight was reportedly redirected mid-air, with the Super Eagles’ team being locked up at the airport overnight.

Nigerians speak on Taaooma's reaction to Super Eagles' ordeal at Liyan airport. Photos: @taaooma

Source: Instagram

Taaooma reacts to Super Eagles ordeal in Libya

As the news of the Super Eagles situation at the Libyan airport went viral, many Nigerians reacted, including Taaooma.

Taking to her official X page, the comedian tweeted about how it’s important to be patriotic as a Nigerian. According to her, Nigerians should stop bashing the country at every opportunity.

In her words:

“Be patriotic. Don’t bash your country at every opportunity you get.”

See her tweet below:

Nigerians react to Taaooma’s post

As expected, Taaooma’s comment on the Super Eagles’ ordeal in Libya drew the attention of many Nigerians, and it raised mixed feelings. The comedian came under fire as some netizens disagreed with her take. Many others however showed her support.

Read some of their comments below:

D called her crazy:

Azumjosh said Taaooma remains silent on other issues:

OJ agreed with Tao, saying people enjoy bashing Nigeria:

This tweep said Tao was on the fence during the election but is now speaking up:

Ben asked for five reasons to be patriotic:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

kceysarah:

“She just said my mind, other countries don't do it.”

Kikibakare:

“Louder pls… I see some comment and smh!”

cyn_ab1:

“Honestly there is something called SOLIDARITY.”

Abbeyxyder:

“Siblings dey fight dey blast one another but watch what happens when outsider attacks one of them, they rise up and dish wotowoto together! Government dey craze no mean make you sef no get sense.....Protest the government but love your country!”

Mtags.inc:

“As much as I hate so many things going on in Nigeria but on this matter I stand with Nigeria.”

Idiogo_nwanyi:

“It's so shocking and sad 😔 we are never patriotic.”

enviableresources:

“Taooma please don’t take the footstep of Regina.”

oluwa.pelu.mi:

“Be Patriotic to a country that cannot afford my Fundamental human rights ?”

wf_sugarjoel:

“Patriotic??For country when Dey bash e own citizens at every opportunity?💀”

Osimhen condemns Libya's hostility

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen condemned Libya's hostility towards his national teammates at the Al Abaq International Airport on arrival in the country.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year, who missed the games due to injury, took to social media to call on relevant authorities to look into the barbaric act.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng