Following her wedding, Ayomiku Alabi publicly celebrated her mother, Tope Alabi, acknowledging her unwavering support

Ayomiku Alabi who is also a gospel artist, just like her mother Tope Alabi applauded her on Instagram for being a good mother

The post showcased the close-knit relationship between Ayomiku Mary Alabi and her mother, Tope Alabi

Ayomiku Mary Alabi, the daughter of renowned Nigerian gospel singer Tope Alabi, recently took to social media to express her deep appreciation for her mother following her private wedding ceremony. The event, held on March 12, 2025, was a beautiful sight to behold.

It was attended by close family and friends. Ayomiku’s tribute highlighted the significant role Tope played in ensuring the success of her big day, from emotional support to active participation.

Ayomiku celebrates her mother, Tope Alabi. Photo Credit: (@the_ayomikualabi_)

Source: Instagram

This gesture of gratitude reflects the strong bond between mother and daughter, a relationship that has been publicly celebrated on multiple occasions.

Ayomiku’s words painted a picture of a mother who has been a pillar of strength, guiding her through one of life’s most significant milestones.

What Ayomiku said about her mother

Ayomiku Alabi described her mother as the blood of her blood and her backbone in an Instagram post. She also prayed for her mother, Tope, wishing her good health and longevity.

In her words,

"IYA AYOMIKU. The mother that mothered their mother 😂❤️. Igi Yoruba. A mother in every inch of it. The blood of my blood. My heart and soul. My mother the fighter. My mother the strength. My mother, my backbone. After Christ, you are the next person I stand solid on. My mother that fought an entire family because of me. My mother is not just wura( my mother is all the finest things in the world 🌎). TEMITOPE OLUWATOYIN MI OWON. I love you to the ends of the earth and back. You will sit down in good health and eat the fruits of every labour you labored and no one will take your place ❤️. Sister T, you have done your part and you did it well. God is about to over feed you Amen 🙏❤️"

See the post here;

Fans react to Ayomiku's love for her mother

@adekaleadeola said;

"It's not a mistake chosen her as my number one Gospel musicians whole world,super woman ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️super woman 🔥🔥besides how can I like the second picture 3000times 👏God abeg🙌"

@adufe_crown_of_royalty said;

"God bless your good heart ma ❤️❤️❤️ the choice of dad Soji Alabi"

@veronica.ezekiel.161 said;

Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️

@estheebeauty89 said;

"Nothing like mother's love....... ❤️"

Tope Alabi sings Chike’s Song for her husband

A related story was published on Legit.ng provides further insight into the wedding celebrations.

The article details how Tope’s performance of "Running (To You") by Chike was a highlight of the event, noting that it occurred during Ayomiku Mary Alabi’s wedding party on February 13, 2025.

It also contextualises Tope and Soji’s relationship, which began in 1994 when Soji worked as a sound engineer on Tope’s projects, leading to their marriage four years later.

