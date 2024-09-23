Netizens have dug up old pictures of Asake and Nollywood actor Muyideen Oladapo after he was seen at the singer's concert

Asake had staged a wonderful concert which had Wizkid coming on stage to perform with him at the O2 Arena

Many gushed over Asake and Oladapo's relationship, which date back to when the actor was having a show in OAU

Grammy Award nominee, Ahmed Ololade, better known as Asake, has warmed the hearts of fans after an old picture of him and actor Muyideen Oladapo was dug up.

Legit.ng had reported that Asake sold out the O2 Arena, where he brought out Wizkid to perform with him. Actor Oladapo was also present at the event.

Netizens drool over Asake and Muyideen Oladapo's relationship. Photo credit @askenewss/@lala_dapo

Source: Instagram

After the actor was spotted, netizens praised Asake for remembering his day one buddy. They dug up an old picture of the two which was taken years ago when the actor had a show at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU)

According to the singer's fans, Oladapo took Asake to OAU to perform, many years after that, Asake also reciprocated the favour Oladapo did by taking the actor to watch his sold out show at the O2 Arena in London.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the old picture of Asake and Oladapo. Here are some of the comments below:

@Chukwuemek11912:

"Big Boss Asake money."

@alabi_alanis:

"I was so surprised to see Lala at 02. Asake is the realest."

@JustWizkid:

"This egbon don leave filming for them."

@ThonyBlack01:

"This egbon dey stay opa side that year."

@layo_unique:

"I'm so happy for Lala. It's been long I saw him in movies."

@ayodele_wareez:

“Is good to be good."

@josejollov:

"People forget that Egbon Lala was also instrumental for the Asake-Olamide link up in the beginning."

@8Planets_:

"Na this Egbon dey always wrote Lala on his head. Lamba too many him and omo banke. Waw I’m happy for him."

@Jammieboy007:

"Asake Global recognition is pure Magic and we love it."

Asake gets Plaque for selling out Arena

Legit.ng had reported that a video had captured the time that Idris Elba gave Asake his sold out award plaque at the O2 Arena for the second time.

The singer had sold out the venue in 2023, and he was able to do it again in 2024 as the video went viral.

Elba told him that when he dreams, he should dream big, and he should dream about the things he cannot achieve.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng