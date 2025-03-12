Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo marked Chioma Akpotha’s birthday on March 12, 2025, with a touching Instagram post, praising her talent, humor, and energy

On March 12, 2025, Nollywood actor and filmmaker Femi Adebayo took to Instagram to celebrate his colleague Chioma Akpotha on her birthday. In a heartfelt post, he shared photos of them from the set of his movie Seven Doors and penned a glowing tribute.

Adebayo described Chioma’s talent as “pure magic,” her humor as “infectious,” and her energy as “unmatched.” He emphasized how working with her blended brilliance, grace, and positivity, making her an invaluable part of his cinematic journey.

Femi Adebayo celebrates Chioma Akpotha on her birthday. Photo Credit: @femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

The post concluded with warm birthday wishes, hoping for a year filled with laughter, love, and beauty for Chioma. This public acknowledgment underscores the deep respect and admiration Adebayo holds for his co-star, a sentiment echoed by fans in the comments.

Accompanying the Instagram post on his verified handle, Femi Adebayo wrote;

Happy Birthday to my amazing Olori Amaka @chiomakpotha, 🎉🥂🎂🎂🎊🎂. Chioma, your talent is pure magic, your humor is infectious, and your energy on and off set is simply unmatched. Working with you is the perfect combination of brilliance, grace, and good vibes.

You bring so much warmth and charm to every role, and Seven Doors wouldn’t be the same without you!

Wishing you a year filled with laughter, love, and everything beautiful—just like you. Enjoy your day, Amaka’m 🎉🎂❤️

Chioma Akpota reacts to Femi Adebayo's birthday post to her

Nollywood actress Chioma Akpota reacted to the post via a comment saying;

Olowo ori Amaka ! Ademidun ! Ife mi ! Thank you 🙏🏾. Thank you for making my reign easy 😍

Fans react to Femi Adebayo's birthday post celebrating Chioma Akpota

@real.engineerjosh said;

"I wish you guys really marry real life 😂. I swear a very good match"

@call_me_zaddy_dmw said;

Gather here y’all if you just went to watch Seven Doors again

@oluchi_azuh said;

"Happy birthday Olori Amaka. We love you and all that you represent. Keep winning all year round."

@bigmisty998 said;

Omo you pple really create masterpiece on that movie Ahn Ahn person don forget say nah movie self happy birthday olori Amaka😍

@wiffey_quodi said;

"Happy birthday to our Queen of Onilara ti ilu ilara more good years ahead"

@ibukusanni said;

Tori ife ni Olorun se da mi happy birthday ma, LLNP IJMN 🙏🏽🎂🎉

Femi Adebayo and Chioma Akpota rocking matching outfits

Recall Legit.ng reported when Nigerian movie star Femi Adebayo lit the cinema on fire last night when he premiered his latest film Seven Doors.

Femi Adebayo and Chioma Akpota rocking matching outfits Photo Credit: @femiadebayosalami

Source: Instagram

The film stars Chioma Akpotha as the Queen, as well as other outstanding movie actors who dazzle the screens with their artistry.

A video of his spectacular entrance at the event has spread on social media, winning him accolades from his followers.

