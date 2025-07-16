May Edochie’s daughter, Daniella, was one of the bright stars at the Trendupp Awards — and she definitely brought her A-game

It’s no news that the Edochie family has been in the spotlight recently, especially with the ongoing issues surrounding Linc’s estranged wife and her mum, May

In light of this, Legit.ng had the opportunity to speak privately with the recent graduate, where she shared how she copes with the chaos surrounding her family

Nigerian social media content creator, Daniella Edochie, was also present at the just-concluded Trendupp Awards.

The 20-year-old recently graduated from Pan-Atlantic University, where she studied Information Science and Media Studies.

Daniella Edochie tells Legit.ng how she deals with social media toxicity. Credit: @d3forareason

Source: Instagram

While attending the Trendupp Awards, Legit.ng had the opportunity to sit down for an exclusive interview with the young creator, gaining insight into how she balances school with content creation.

She said:

"I prioritize what is most important to me and have a schedule for everything."

When asked how it feels to be a graduate, Daniella shared that she now gets to focus more on content creation, as school took up a lot of her free time.

"It makes me feel nice, I’m finally done with school, so I can focus on my passion. I studied information science and media studies it’s kind of on the same path but school takes a lot of my time, so now that I’m done, I can finally get to focus on that, she said."

It is no longer news that there have been lots of reports swirling the media concerning the Edochie's, following Linc's ex-wife's clash with Daniella's mum, May.

Legit.ng wanted to find out how the promising star thrives amid all the negativity and toxicity on social media.

Here is what she said:

"I just shut out the toxicity and I only focus on the positive. I don’t focus on the down sides."

How fans celebrated Daniella's graduation

Reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@_lixx_beth said:

"Congratulations Danielle, I watched you right from your first vlog to uni❤️. I know you’d do greater things out there❤️."

@ese.yrn said:

"4 years no be beans🎓 congratulations Danielle."

@uchenwenepearl said:

"I've watched you bloom from your first video to every back to school...and I'm so happy for you❤."

@sophy.yuhhh said:

"Congratulations Danielleee😍🎉 plus you are reallyyyy beautiful!"

@utchmanjustice said:

"Big BOSS!!!! Congratulations D3❤️!"

@pester2106 said:

"I hope they are paying you to advertise their university, you are a celebrity and a business woman now, congratulations."

