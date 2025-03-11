Elon Musk's Grok AI has been trending on Nigerian space on X after it was made available in the country

Grok's response to questions about Davido and Wizkid's vocal and rhythm has seen some 30BG fans threatening to report the AI

Some of Davido's fans' response to Grok's comment about their favourite has sparked reactions online

Social media X, formerly Twitter's Grok AI has been causing commotions on Nigerian space over it responses to some of the questions being asked by Nigerians.

Grok AI was recently made available to Nigerians on X and many appeared to have been using the AI to debunk lies and false reports.

Recently, the AI hit the Nigerian music space, with fans asking Grok who has the best vocal and rhythm between Wizkid Ayo Balogun and David Adeleke Davido, who recently made King Charles' list.

"Wizkid or Davido who has the best vocal and rhythm," the viral prompt to Grok read.

In a response, Grok stated that Wizkid edges out Davido on vocals and rhythm, adding that Davido's vocal range often stays in a safer zone.

"Wizkid edges out Davido on vocals and rhythm. His voice hits smoother notes with a mix of Yoruba and English, blending Afrobeats and RnB like in One Dance. Davido's got energy and hits but his vocal range often stays in a safer zone, sometimes called "frog voice" by critics. Rhythm-wise, Wizkid's traditional beats flow better," Grok responded.

This sparked reactions from many of Davido's fans who were not pleased with Grok's response.

See some of the screenshots of tweets by some of Davido's fans which have been deleted on X below:

See another tweet below:

Reactions as Davido's fans threaten to report Grok

Rival fans taunted Davido's fans over their refusal to accept Grok's response. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, read them below:

celebrityoflagos:

"We FC know fact and we stick to it regardless."

yeiamchichi:

"AI said… you can never find another Ayodeji Balogun."

rico2:

"At this stage of life … all I want is to listen to good music, if wiz release any song , I’m definitely going to vibe with it and same things goes to davido and burna boy … only love everywhere."

tycool4rl:

"Why 30bg dey comot that Belgium flag self.. The flag helps a lot, you go easily sight mumu."

Nothingbutjoy11 said:

"But how grok take know say Davido get frog voice I'm curious."

ifeoluwa0149 reacted:

"Werey say make dem report GROK Why Davido fanssss stewpiddd like thisss seff? Dem no think at all? Abiii lol."

cetifiedpaschal said:

"Grok please be careful cos you are likely to get a threat from the leader of the 20mb camp known as davido who is also referred to as Osakpolor!"

THECYPERP said:

"Grok just relieve FC from stress."

Davido prays for Nigeria

In other news via Legit.ng, Davido made a post on X where he prayed for his country, Nigeria, after he was criticised over his recent interview.

Davido prayed that God would bless Nigeria and also shared a picture of the national flag alongside his tweet.

Fans were quick to comment about the flag of the country on his bio, and many reacted to his post.

