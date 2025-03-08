The cast of the film adaptation of "Children of Blood and Bone" by Tomi Adeyemi has expanded with more Nollywood stars

Nigerian pop star Sarah Aderibigbe has been announced as one of the leads in the Hollywood movie

Fans of the Mavin Records signee have shared their excitement about this new chapter in the young vocalist's life

Nigerian singer Ayra Starr joins an all-star cast in the upcoming film adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's bestselling novel, "Children of Blood and Bone".

The movie, set in an African fantasy kingdom, follows a young woman's quest to reclaim her people's stolen magic.

Ayra Starr to star in Children of Blood & Bones. Credit: @ayrastarr, @violadavis, @idriselba

Source: Instagram

Children of Blood and Bone cast includes Cynthia Erivo, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, and more. Lucasfilm, the studio behind "Star Wars", is producing the film, which is currently in production and set for release by 2027.a

Ayra Starr's involvement in the project marks an exciting milestone for the young singer, who will be making her Hollywood debut alongside a talented cast of actors.

Fans celebrate Ayra as she makes her acting debut. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

See the post below:

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Ayra Starr made herself and Nigeria proud after she became the first Nigerian woman to bag an RIAA Diamond single certification.

She got the certification following the success of her single Santa, and her fans shared their excitement for her.

The Sabi Girl hitmaker has proven that aside from giving her fans some fashion goals with her skimpy outfits, she can also inspire with her works.

Fans celebrates Ayra Starr

Read some reactions below:

@kingsliveth said:

"She is making waves in the industry."

@taritatosky said:

"Ayra Starr is taking over! I'm so proud of her for landing a lead role in "Children of Blood and Bone" alongside legends like RMD, Idris Elba and Viola Davis! This cast is insane!"

@ms_leemart said:

"We are proud of our very own sabi girl."

@healthcheker said:

"I love it. Nigerian women stay winningggggg. ❤."

@tifeojons said:

"Whoever made this combo is cooking really good ."

@faithfulabbey said:

"She go deliver Pass Hebrew Women fasho 💯✌🏾 normally I too love her....😍😍👏👏she's so Intentional and Consistent...go Girl much Love from Port Harcourt."

@that.dark.girl.yvette said:

"I wonder who she'll be in so excited. I need to reread the series asap."

@winnydgurl said:

"This is commendable,If only they will not pull her into the illumidanger group."

@tobilobarh said:

"Lol oh lord 🤦🏾‍♂️… they will spoil the beautiful memories we had about this book . I’m sorry but Ayra acting??"

@thethespianronke said:

"What happened to using real actresses? Shey has never even acted here before, not even cameo."

Ayra Starr makes history with MOBO awards

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Ayra Starr again, put Nigeria on the global map as she broke the jinx to emerge as the first black woman to win the MOBO awards in 16 years.

The Mavin Records signee won the award for Best International Act at this year’s MOBO Awards.

This new feat is being celebrated across social media and the Nigerian entertainment space in general.

