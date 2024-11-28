Skit maker Peller has gifted a family the sum of N500k to build a toilet in their house while he was on live session

The woman and her two children were in tears when they heard the amount the TikToker was going to give them

The video sparked emotions among fans of the skit maker as they thanked and prayed for him in the comment session

Popular online streamer, Habeeb Hamzat, professionally known Peller, has put smiles on the faces of a family during his Instagram live session.

The content creator, who was planned to have a TikTok live session with Wizkid had a chat with a family who needed a toilet in their house.

He made a pledge of N500k to them during the session and the whole family were in tears.

Peller says he was gifted N1 million

During his chat with the family, the skit maker, who had a TikTok session with Davido mentioned that he got a gift of N1 million from people he didn't know.

According to him, he dropped his account details on his handle and people including the man whose family needed money to build a toilet contributed.

The funny man added that the man gave him N100 despite having a greater need. Peller also mentioned that maybe God gave him the money because the family needed it.

Reactions to Peller's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video of Peller and the family. Here are some of the comments below:

@ettar_hair_affairs:

"He got a real large heart."

@chukwuemeka_prosper_a1:

"This peller is funny but a kind hearted guy. Stay blessed big man."

@mrtalkdeygo:

"God blesses people through people."

@fola.oj:

"This is so emotional for me."

@blame.nuel:

"God bless me so I can bless people around me."

@official_juarez_:

"We helped the right person get fame."

@derickrose28:

"I knew this guy got a good heart with the way God keeps elevating him!."

@mizkenny_bhairs:

"So emotional and this made me love Peller."

@mitchy_obinna:

"Maybe na because of you guys na why GOD do that money .. I would give you 500 make me keep 500. Dude is just a sweet soul… He’s Funny effortlessly with his words and very kind."

@whaleforever:

"God bless you more Peller."

@farlowtattoo:

"I’ve always hear people mention his name, but I always scroll pass whenever I saw anything that concerns him. Today is my first time viewing anything that concerns him and guess what? He earn my respect and heart as a fan."

Peller thanks man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the skit maker had made a video call to a man known as Afobaje for what he did for him before he had a TikTok live session with Davido.

The content creator had been in contact with Davido and eventually had a live session with him, which was widely applauded.

His video to Afobaje sparked reactions among fans in the comment section of his post as they shared their views about it.

