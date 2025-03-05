Kerry Washington, an American movie star known for her phenomenal character in the movie Scandal, stunned Nigerians with her recent interview

At the NAACP Image Awards, the Red Carpet host asked the actress which would be her pick between Naija, Ghana and Senegalese jollof

At first, she said she did not want to be a part of the convo, but eventually gave a response that wowed the audience

The age-old jollof rice war between Nigerians, Ghanaians, and the people of Senegal has reached our celebrities abroad.

In a trending clip that has got everyone talking, US star Kerry Washington was spotted on the red carpet at the just-concluded NAACP Image Awards.

The show host, amongst other questions, decided to ask the movie star to pick her favourite between Nigeria, Senegalese and Ghana jollof rice.

Kerry Washington picks Naija jollof rice

Kerry Washington immediately picked Nigerian Jollof over the other two, buttressing that anything from Naija is better.

She also stated that her husband and a colleague were arguing over the same issue a while ago. The actress sounded so excited about the debate, as well as her pick.

Her comment triggered another round of debate in the comment section as fans from different countries made cases for theirs.

Watch the video here:

Recall that Yemi Alade shared the moment she met British singer Ed Sheeran at an event. The singers got talking, and Ed confessed that he prefers Ghana's version of Jollof to Nigeria's, even though he hasn't been to Nigeria.

Ed's comment failed to sit well with the Nigerian music crooner, as she declared war on him.

Reactions to Kerry Washington's jollof rice choice

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@mschinnydee said:

"Naija Jollof is the best, of course! Naija no dey carry last, EVER!!! 🇳🇬."

@angelaeguavoen said:

"“Anything Naija is gonna be better” and that on period."

@la_doosh said:

"Nigerian jollof any day 😍. Funny thing is I’ve not tasted any other jollof asides Naija jollof 😂,I still prefer Naija jollof 😛."

@uniduchess

"Naija jollof takes it anytime. #caseclosed 🇳🇬 Looking gorgeous Kerry!"

@makky_bella_ said:

"Naija jollof all the wayyyyy🔥🔥."

@africandoll said:

"I'm Ghanaian and I'll say Senegalese jollof is thr best! Hands down! No debate! They created it and perfected it."

@plotvibes0nly_ said:

"You guys do know that it comes from Senegal right?"

@shaeprimusmatchmaker said:

"Nigerian 🇳🇬 Jollof ✊🏽 (Don’t come for me, I’m 40% Nigerian)."

@cest_moi_betsyikeme said:

"Our wife ❤️❤️❤️."

@mo_cious said:

"You know nothing Ms Kerry! But btw, it’s Ghana jollof."

Naomi Campbell celebrates Kerry Washington

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Kerry Washington celebrated her 44th birthday and her friend, Naomi Campbell, took to social media to wish her well.

The great friends had been spotted together a few times in the United States being up and about.

Social media users joined in on the birthday fun and commented on Naomi's post, wishing Kerry a splendid day.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

