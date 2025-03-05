A lady who has a strong resemblance to popular AI content creator, Jarvis, has sent social media users into a frenzy

The lady had dropped a video of herself as she jumped on a TikTok challenge, and this attracted Peller, Jarvis' love interest

What Peller wrote in the comment section of her video has elicited mixed reactions on social media

A pretty lady, @vosofinee, who resembles Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis or Jadrolita, has got the internet buzzing with her recent video.

The Jarvis lookalike posted a video of herself and jocularly shot her shot at Peller, whose real name is Habeeb Hazmat, while jumping on a TikTok challenge.

A lady who looks like Jarvis grabbed Peller's attention. Photo Credit: @vosofinee, @realpeller

@vosofinee's video gained traction on TikTok, amassing over 350k views and more than 600 comments.

Peller reacts to Jarvis' lookalike's video

Taking to the comment section, streamer Peller noted that he almost mistook the lady for his love interest Jarvis. He wrote:

"Hah I almost write my Love is looking good."

A pretty lady who resembles Jarvis has gone viral on social media. Photo Credit: @vosofinee, @realpeller

Peller's comment got over 5k likes and hundreds of reactions from fans. The Jarvis' lookalike had in the past caught Peller's attention.

Watch her video below:

Jarvis lookalike's video elicits reactions

sweet Barbie 💞💞💞 said:

"You look like Bella girlfriend you look like Jarvis exactly like Jarvis serious."

Mercy Philip said:

"Waitin aahh i beg our queen fine pass her and young pass her difference dey naa check am again una see say na true."

fatimo said:

"Fine girl relax our 001 don get wife nah, anywhere our second wife welcome."

Odun_ayo said:

"Abeg make una tell me why she tag 001 because i dont understand 😏😏nay @VAWULENCE i go call for u."

hamzy0077 said:

"I like as u resemble javis but u get grace like javis??,i just say make i ask."

Sept🙈 said:

"But javis is more beautiful cause you are more mature than Javis."

agublood25 said:

"All of a sudden peller don turn Una crush abiii."

Wunmibae 🤖💙🥵 said:

"Be careful with your caption bby I get anger issue I no Dey use Jarvis play."

Doris 🤯❤️ said:

"Una come dy crush on peller now Abi🙄 she won even look like Jarvis Abi na my eyes.''

