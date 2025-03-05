Pretty Lady Who Resembles Jarvis Grabs Peller's Attention, What He Wrote Generates Buzz Online
- A lady who has a strong resemblance to popular AI content creator, Jarvis, has sent social media users into a frenzy
- The lady had dropped a video of herself as she jumped on a TikTok challenge, and this attracted Peller, Jarvis' love interest
- What Peller wrote in the comment section of her video has elicited mixed reactions on social media
A pretty lady, @vosofinee, who resembles Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis or Jadrolita, has got the internet buzzing with her recent video.
The Jarvis lookalike posted a video of herself and jocularly shot her shot at Peller, whose real name is Habeeb Hazmat, while jumping on a TikTok challenge.
@vosofinee's video gained traction on TikTok, amassing over 350k views and more than 600 comments.
Peller reacts to Jarvis' lookalike's video
Taking to the comment section, streamer Peller noted that he almost mistook the lady for his love interest Jarvis. He wrote:
Saida Boj becomes mum's gym instructor, shares wholesome clip as they workout: "Restoring her youth"
"Hah I almost write my Love is looking good."
Peller's comment got over 5k likes and hundreds of reactions from fans. The Jarvis' lookalike had in the past caught Peller's attention.
Watch her video below:
Jarvis lookalike's video elicits reactions
sweet Barbie 💞💞💞 said:
"You look like Bella girlfriend you look like Jarvis exactly like Jarvis serious."
Mercy Philip said:
"Waitin aahh i beg our queen fine pass her and young pass her difference dey naa check am again una see say na true."
fatimo said:
"Fine girl relax our 001 don get wife nah, anywhere our second wife welcome."
Odun_ayo said:
"Abeg make una tell me why she tag 001 because i dont understand 😏😏nay @VAWULENCE i go call for u."
hamzy0077 said:
"I like as u resemble javis but u get grace like javis??,i just say make i ask."
Sept🙈 said:
"But javis is more beautiful cause you are more mature than Javis."
agublood25 said:
"All of a sudden peller don turn Una crush abiii."
Wunmibae 🤖💙🥵 said:
"Be careful with your caption bby I get anger issue I no Dey use Jarvis play."
Doris 🤯❤️ said:
"Una come dy crush on peller now Abi🙄 she won even look like Jarvis Abi na my eyes.''
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Jarvis had showcased her face after undergoing surgery.
Redeemed member celebrates Jarvis' birthday in church
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female member of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) had celebrated Jarvis's birthday in church.
The die-hard fan of the AI content creator submitted Jarvis' photo to the media team and shared a video of how it was celebrated during their service.
The lady's post on TikTok went viral and was noticed by Jarvis. In the comment section, Jarvis appreciated the lady with her verified account.
