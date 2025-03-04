Controversies have continued to trail Verydarkman's recent trip to China as actor Uche Maduagwu made a bold allegation against the critic

Uche Madauagwu, who claimed the Chinese police interrogated VDM, also alleged that the critic teamed up with a hacker to create a video against Nedu Wazobia

The Nollywood actor's comment, especially the amount he claimed VDM paid to the Chinese hacker saw many of the critic's followers clapping back at him

Martins Otse aka Verydarkman's recent trip to Asain country China has stirred up controversies from some of his detractors with actor Uche Maduagwu joinning the list.

Recall that TikTok influencer Sea King trolled VDM following his trip to China as he called the critic a manipulator.

Uche Maduwagwu makes bold claim about VDM's trip to China. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Following Sea King's video, Maduagwu who made headlines after alleging that VDM was interrogated by Chinese police, in another video accused the critic of paying the sum of $1000 to a hacker in China.

According to Maduagwu, VDM teamed up with a hacker to create an AI-generated video of Nedu Wazobia in bed with an influencer to damage the media personality's reputation.

Uche Maduagwu make another allegation against VDM after claiming Chinese police interrogated critic. Credit: verydarkblackman.

Source: Instagram

“You paid a hacker in China $1000 to bring out AI generated video of Nedu and a popular influencer in bed to spoil his name," Uche Maduagwu said in the viral video.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM and Nedu Wazobia have been involved in series of exchange after the OAP hosted BBNaija's Deeone on HonestBunch podcast.

Watch Uche Maduagwu as he makes bold allegations against Verydarkman below:

Reactions trail Uche Maduagwu's new video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from many of VDM's fans and followers as they slammed the actor over his allegations against the critics.

Ralphnewrevelation said:

"This matter is going too far that is not necessary."

dehtenimage wrote:

"Na true we done hear am from somewhere … vdm must fail on this one."

gerard_evolution said:

"Been a while I saw this dude sef I think say him don adjust small."

antollia wrote:

"So how come all this information is only coming to ur ears. How much are they paying u to assist in trying to ruin VDM? Let’s start with that ?. Jealousy at it highest. SMH.."

bekkyblinks12 reacted:

"Dey sha wan bring the guy down lol una small wetin VDM do una?"

apoola said:

It's so sad that VDM no dey sue olohun by now you go don collect your blue short."

callmebabz wrote:

"Na the same thing Dey worry you and deeone."

gera_ike said:

"Uche u don mad before?"

alpha20:

"U are low budget twin brother of deeone. Funny people."

Deeone dares VDM

Legit.ng previously reported that Deeone in a viral video dared Verydarkman to sue him.

The former BBNaija housemate noted that he had proof against VDM and that the critic should stop tackling Nedu because he gave him a platform on his podcast.

Deeone also claimed that Nedu never paid him to appear on the Honest Bunch podcast, and he shared his next line of action.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng