Nigerian content creator Zicsaloma has issued a new directive to his friends after undergoing a nose job surgery

The skit maker presented his healed nose to netizens in a series of new photos while telling friends what not to do with his old pictures

Several social media users reacted to Zicsaloma’s warning to his close friends about his old pictures

Nigerian content creator Aloma Isaac Junior, aka Zicsaloma, has warned his friends about using his old photos after his nose job.

Recall that the skit maker made social media headlines after he updated Nigerians about every step of his rhinoplasty surgery, which was done in Turkey. The news generated a lot of social media buzz, with some netizens blasting him.

A few weeks after the news first broke, Zicsaloma took to his official Instagram page to post a series of new photos.

The skit maker accompanied the snaps with a caption where he warned his friends about what not to do with his old photos. According to him, people who post his old photos on his birthday are not true friends.

In his words:

“No more old pictures for posters 🙄...If you use them, you invited yourself and if you are my friend, and you still use my old pictures for my birthday pic, you are my foe. Please summarize your opinions 😄.”

See his photos below:

Reactions as Zicsaloma kicks against using his old photos

Zicsaloma’s new photos and his warning to his friends about his old pictures raised mixed reactions from netizens.

King__barbie said:

“Na lip surgery remain🌚😂.”

Glitz_farms said:

“You look sooooo good 👍.”

Wunderkindcakes08145695354 wrote:

“I love the old version of you more, for comedy sake 😒.”

Donwilly01_ said:

“The DOCTORS TRIED but GOD IS THE GREATEST.”

Fabricsbyursular said:

“It's coming out nice . Welldone 👏.”

Officialnikky__ said:

“Your new face is cute make nobody tell you otherwise.”

Zaammmaanni said:

“Most edited picture in the internet right now 🚶‍♂️na wa.”

Nounites_trend wrote:

“Ur nose no still come down 😂nahh still same size bruh.When do we expect the size to reduce??”

Jj_esteem wrote:

“You look really nice right now, no lies. Anybody wey talk otherwise doesn’t have s@ense🙌.”

Miraclevlog_ said:

“Secondly, I want to ask… Will you look better with time because what I am seeing here is really funny to me.”

Wuraaaah said:

“I really want to say my mind, you people should not come for me. These pictures are overly edited and they don’t really look nice. The 3rd and last one most especially😔I’m not hating, it’s from a place of love.”

Imkejireal97 said:

“Sorry I prefer ur old looks. You look naturally cute than this sorry pls.”

Joshaffel wrote:

“Is it only me that thinks his face is awkward now? Bc most of u all saying he’s looking better now 😬.”

Lady reacts to Zicsaloma's nose transformation

In other news, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady came out in defence of Zicsaloma, who recently underwent nose surgery.

The lady, who took to Facebook to express her views, argued that Zicsaloma should be commended for his transparency rather than ridiculed for his decision.

Sekyen Alessandra Yakubu pointed out that the criticism levelled against Zicsaloma was unfair and hypocritical.

