Nigerian influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa has shared his thoughts on the comparison between Funke Akindele and US star, Taraji P Henson

On his Twitter page, the influencer expressed his displeasure with the online debate and stated his reasons

Enioluwa’s post raised mixed feelings among netizens with some of them kicking against his stance on the topic

Nigerian social media influencer, Enioluwa Adeoluwa started a debate by sharing his feelings on the comparison between Nollywood star Funke Akindele and US actress, Taraji P Henson.

It is no news that these two movie stars have been compared by fans on several occasions with several of them stating that Funke Akindele is the Nigerian version of Taraji.

In a new development, Enioluwa took to his X page to share his candid feelings about the comparison between both actresses.

According to the media personality, he dislikes it when he sees comments about Funke Akindele being Taraji’s Nigerian version. Eni added that even though he admires the American actress, he doesn’t see the need to compare Nigerian stars to their foreign counterparts.

In his words:

“I really don’t like seeing comments calling Aunty Funke the “Nigerian version of Taraji P. Henson.” As much as I love Taraji and admire her work, I don’t understand the constant need to compare our icons to Western figures.

Funke Akindele is The Funke Akindele—an unstoppable box office record breaker. She’s not a version of anyone but herself.”

See his tweet below:

Reactions as Enioluwa speaks on Taraji and Funke Akindele comparisons

Enioluwa’s tweet about his dislike for the comparisons between Funke Akindele and Taraji P Henson made the rounds on social media. Several of them took sides on the matter:

Akullionaire said:

“Lmaoooo it’s not that deep , people actually talk about how they kinda look alike and have similar mannerisms in movies.”

Karlismita said:

“She’s the version of herself. I don’t know why people love comparing oneself.”

_wealthofficial_ wrote:

“That's on periodttttt.”

T_ayinkee said:

“This! I loveet😍”

_iam.lamarr wrote:

“Well Taraji P could be older than her so might come that way but embracing our icons would be more appropriate and appreciated for their great achievements.”

The_valuebrity said:

“Someone finally said what has been on my mind😂.”

Abb.ydek wrote:

“Funke Akindele;an unstoppable box office record breaker, oshey🙌🙌. I don talk am before, Na Aunty Funke get the box office and that is on period 😍😍😍.No dey compare my queen to anyone, I mean anyone.”

Ab10la wrote:

“I think the comparison is only just in looks.. not in achievements or anything like that.. and they do look alike a little that’s all.”

Motolarie said:

“Ppl were referring to looks not their successes.”

Everything_by_limat said:

“Thank you Eni 👏 Aunty Funke is the version of herself. An unstoppable box office Queen ❤️🙌 A Woman King. If it’s about looks, yes they do lookalike ❤️.”

Mr_okiks wrote:

“It's the lookalike people are saying. Not comparing her. What's wrong with this one 😕 Mtcheeeew.”

Tems meets Taraji P Henson

In other celebrity news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, gushed as she met with Hollywood superstar Taraji P Henson.

The 54-year-old US star said she wanted Tems to win and shine. In addition, she said she would be on top of any song the 29-year-old drops.

On her part, Tems spoke about how much she loved the Acrimony actress and admitted that she has been watching her movies since she was a child.

