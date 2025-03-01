One of Portable’s baby mamas, Ashabi Simple, trended online after she opened up on anticipation towards the singer’s birthday

Ashabi started the month of March by letting her fans and followers know how excited she was about the street pop artist’s incoming new age

Netizens who came across the post had conflicting reactions to her message as they called out the single mother of two

One of Nigerian singer Portable’s baby mama, Ashabi Simple, has poured out her heart to celebrate the musician ahead of his birthday.

To commemorate the new month of March, Ashabi Simple welcomed her followers and celebrated her baby daddy's birthday that is yet to come

The mother of two uploaded a photo of the artist with heartfelt prayers to highlight his new age ahead of his birthday. She prayed for ease, grace, strength, and wisdom for her guy.

Ashabi expressed her eagerness to celebrate Portable's birthday. She teased her trolls to continue subscribing to see how she celebrated her baby daddy's birthday.

She wrote:

“Welcome to your birthday month, Okikiola. May GOD bless your incoming age, ease your affairs, multiply your blessings & strengthen you.

“May your life be filled with wisdom, knowledge & understanding 🙏God's grace, mercy & protection on you always. May GOD continue to lead your path & give you peace of mind.

“Can’t wait to wish you aridunu ashabi, u shaa knw say na Mumu u subscribe for en baby, keep rolling over make your subscription no go finish ooooooo. HAPPY birthday in advance my choice my cross love you so much Bby mi.”

See her post below:

Portable’s baby mama spurs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

oludarodemyemi wrote:

"Ontop person husband waiting bewaji want to do."

italian_.strong_footing said:

"Ur cross it pity we ure not ready to learn I will be the last to watch ur movies blcs are you teaching ur self what you bring to the screen watch ayo adesanya interview this morning."

strongndbeautiful_ wrote:

"You have a genuine love for this guy , I hope he knows this , you have a beautiful heart ashabi , God will protect all that is making you happy."

wotowoto77 said:

"Na you love portable , portable nor really send your papa , Why your editor forget to edit the nails."

mz_moyo26 wrote:

"If you can publicly call portable your choice, I can only imagine the other choices you make in other things in life."

kiishifabrics_et_more said:

"A well educated young lady for that matter how on earth would a wife post her own husband smoking yes we know he smokes but u shouldn't be proud about that u can do better dear."

bukola_yemilade wote:

"Love the way you keeps on showing him love ❤️❤️❤️❤️ he’s the father of your children. One day he will recognize that you are also a good woman who deserves to be treated well and respected he will do right by you ."

eni_oloruke said:

"The original owner sef no post her husband for pre birthday. Na you first post him. Thy didn’t raise you well I swear."

ritabella73 wrote:

"I guess you’re brought up from a polygamy too cos omo 😂 you sabi do this ur work oo person wey get husband sef get peace pass you 😂 wetin be this."

