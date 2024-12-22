A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing her physical transformation after getting pregnant for her husband

According to the lady, she had always envisioned herself looking beautiful during pregnancy, but reality did not meet her expectations

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady's candid video showing her physical transformation during pregnancy has gone viral on social media.

The lady, who had envisioned a radiant and beautiful pregnancy, was instead met with a humbling reality.

Lady reveals her pregnancy transformation

In a video, the lady known as @davemart2024 on TikTok, juxtaposed her pre-pregnancy glow with her post-pregnancy appearance.

The striking contrast confirmed the often-unspoken challenges women face during pregnancy, including physical changes.

While sharing the clip, she lamented about the unexpected 'humility' that came with pregnancy, despite her high expectations.

"POV: I will be beautiful when I am pregnant. Pregnancy humbled me than I expected," she captioned the video.

Reactions trail lady's pregnancy transformation

TikTok users flocked to the comments section to share their stories of pregnancy-related transformations.

@Boladale asked:

"Guyssss this pregnancy nose, does it usually reduce back?"

@inemmbakara said:

"The blood of Jesus."

@BIZZY said:

"At first you look like oshi eda so after you come get belle nah then you come be like oloshi eda."

@adele_h28 said:

"It’s crazy what pregnancy does to us. I had pregnancy nose big time and it never fully went back to normal nor my hands."

@Yahshua’s Bride said:

"I have a theory the pregnancy nose helps women breath in more air so the baby gets a good share of oxygen. Its pregnancy blessing."

@boonie04 said:

"I never got pregnancy nose but I got pregnancy lips. Everyone kept asking me if I got filler lol."

@Jᴀʏᴅᴀ said:

"I heard about pregnancy nose and I first I was like “nope lying” but now. Definitely not lying."

@Godlyn Nnanna added:

"My fear it’s not the body changes it’s the labour. I am scared to my bones. God help me overcome this fear cos I want to be a future mother."

Watch the video below:

Pregnant lady flaunts body transformation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman left people shocked with her pregnancy transformation.

A clip revealed the drastic change in the woman's physical appearance months after she got pregnant.

