Nigerian Lady's Pregnancy Transformation Breaks Internet, People React to Video
- A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing her physical transformation after getting pregnant for her husband
- According to the lady, she had always envisioned herself looking beautiful during pregnancy, but reality did not meet her expectations
- Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences
A Nigerian lady's candid video showing her physical transformation during pregnancy has gone viral on social media.
The lady, who had envisioned a radiant and beautiful pregnancy, was instead met with a humbling reality.
Lady reveals her pregnancy transformation
In a video, the lady known as @davemart2024 on TikTok, juxtaposed her pre-pregnancy glow with her post-pregnancy appearance.
The striking contrast confirmed the often-unspoken challenges women face during pregnancy, including physical changes.
While sharing the clip, she lamented about the unexpected 'humility' that came with pregnancy, despite her high expectations.
"POV: I will be beautiful when I am pregnant. Pregnancy humbled me than I expected," she captioned the video.
Reactions trail lady's pregnancy transformation
TikTok users flocked to the comments section to share their stories of pregnancy-related transformations.
@Boladale asked:
"Guyssss this pregnancy nose, does it usually reduce back?"
@inemmbakara said:
"The blood of Jesus."
@BIZZY said:
"At first you look like oshi eda so after you come get belle nah then you come be like oloshi eda."
@adele_h28 said:
"It’s crazy what pregnancy does to us. I had pregnancy nose big time and it never fully went back to normal nor my hands."
@Yahshua’s Bride said:
"I have a theory the pregnancy nose helps women breath in more air so the baby gets a good share of oxygen. Its pregnancy blessing."
@boonie04 said:
"I never got pregnancy nose but I got pregnancy lips. Everyone kept asking me if I got filler lol."
@Jᴀʏᴅᴀ said:
"I heard about pregnancy nose and I first I was like “nope lying” but now. Definitely not lying."
@Godlyn Nnanna added:
"My fear it’s not the body changes it’s the labour. I am scared to my bones. God help me overcome this fear cos I want to be a future mother."
Watch the video below:
Pregnant lady flaunts body transformation
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman left people shocked with her pregnancy transformation.
A clip revealed the drastic change in the woman's physical appearance months after she got pregnant.
