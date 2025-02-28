Hallelujah Festival 2025: Massive Turnout at Lagos Stadium, Apostle Selman, Dunsin Oyekan Present
- Videos from the 2025 Hallelujah Challenge festival are beginning to emerge on social media as Christians turn up for the event
- Gospel singer Dusin Oyekan, Apostle Joshua Selman, among other top dignitaries, have landed in Lagos for the event
- Reactions have also trailed the moment Nathaniel Bassey and his team specially welcomed Apostle Joshua Selman to Lagos
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
The stage is set for gospel singer and pastor Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge festival as the event takes place at the Onikan Stadium in Lagos on Friday, February 28.
Hours to the event, videos of popular faces in the Christian community like gospel singer Dusin Oyekan, Apostle Joshual Selman, touching down in Lagos for the event have emerged on social media.
According to an update via Hallelujah Challenge's website, this year's festival promises to be a night of extraordinary spiritual upliftment.
It will also feature powerful ministers of God like William McDowell, Dunsi Oyekan, Apostle Joshua Selman, Victoria Orenze, Chimdi Ochei, David Dam, Mr & Mrs. Revelation, Kae String, among others.
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Hallelujah Challenge trended for days in February and one of the highlights was TikTok star Peller claiming a prophecy Nathaniel Bassey made during the midnight prayer and worship challenge.
Watch a video showing the moment Apostle Joshua Selman arrived for Hallelujah Challenge festival below:
Below is a video of gospel singer' Dunsin Oyekan's arrival for Hallalujah Challenge below:
Video of the venue for Hallelujah Challenge festival below:
See more video from Hallelujah Challenge festival below:
Netizens react to Apostle Selman's arrival
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the moment Apostle Joshua Selman was received by Nathaniel Bassey. Read the comments below:
oxfordbridgetours said:
"See them hugging each other like they have not seen each other since forever Abi is not last night we were all together for Halleluyah challenge Best friends."
i.am.ujju_ said:
"See the way I'm smiling so hard. GOD IS HERE!
Wizkid and Burna Boy seen together, give off business aura, netizens speculate: “Who call dem to order”
faithmwanangombe reacted:
"I love the friendship of these two. They are acting as if the saw each other 10 years ago but it's was just this early morning when they were together @shal0mite see friendship with so much love."
anenadine13 wrote:
"The bromance between these two I'm deeply grateful to God for this men in our generation."
precious_4005 said:
"Last minute effort as to get a ticket as my phone is about to die at 4% already and there's no place I can charge where I am."
feizah_254 wrote:
"Whenever I see asj my heart smiles yesterday the word was fire today will be great."
cecyhub said:
"JESUS IS WINNING."
Nathaniel Bassey gingers fans for Hallelujah Challenge
Legit.ng also reported that Nathaniel Bassey announced the date for the Hallelujah Challenge, an online praise and prayer programme.
Many fans of gospel singer were excited and shared what they expected from the Christian gathering.
They also shared some common statements the musician, who has been running the Hallelujah Challenge since 2017, makes during the programme.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng