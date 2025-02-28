Videos from the 2025 Hallelujah Challenge festival are beginning to emerge on social media as Christians turn up for the event

Gospel singer Dusin Oyekan, Apostle Joshua Selman, among other top dignitaries, have landed in Lagos for the event

Reactions have also trailed the moment Nathaniel Bassey and his team specially welcomed Apostle Joshua Selman to Lagos

The stage is set for gospel singer and pastor Nathaniel Bassey's Hallelujah Challenge festival as the event takes place at the Onikan Stadium in Lagos on Friday, February 28.

Hours to the event, videos of popular faces in the Christian community like gospel singer Dusin Oyekan, Apostle Joshual Selman, touching down in Lagos for the event have emerged on social media.

Dusnin Oyekan, Apostle Joshua Selman land in Lagos. Credit: hallelujahchallengelive

Source: Instagram

According to an update via Hallelujah Challenge's website, this year's festival promises to be a night of extraordinary spiritual upliftment.

It will also feature powerful ministers of God like William McDowell, Dunsi Oyekan, Apostle Joshua Selman, Victoria Orenze, Chimdi Ochei, David Dam, Mr & Mrs. Revelation, Kae String, among others.

Nathaniel Bassey welcomes Apostle Selman. Credit: nathenielblow

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Hallelujah Challenge trended for days in February and one of the highlights was TikTok star Peller claiming a prophecy Nathaniel Bassey made during the midnight prayer and worship challenge.

Watch a video showing the moment Apostle Joshua Selman arrived for Hallelujah Challenge festival below:

Below is a video of gospel singer' Dunsin Oyekan's arrival for Hallalujah Challenge below:

Video of the venue for Hallelujah Challenge festival below:

See more video from Hallelujah Challenge festival below:

Netizens react to Apostle Selman's arrival

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the moment Apostle Joshua Selman was received by Nathaniel Bassey. Read the comments below:

oxfordbridgetours said:

"See them hugging each other like they have not seen each other since forever Abi is not last night we were all together for Halleluyah challenge Best friends."

i.am.ujju_ said:

"See the way I'm smiling so hard. GOD IS HERE!

faithmwanangombe reacted:

"I love the friendship of these two. They are acting as if the saw each other 10 years ago but it's was just this early morning when they were together @shal0mite see friendship with so much love."

anenadine13 wrote:

"The bromance between these two I'm deeply grateful to God for this men in our generation."

precious_4005 said:

"Last minute effort as to get a ticket as my phone is about to die at 4% already and there's no place I can charge where I am."

feizah_254 wrote:

"Whenever I see asj my heart smiles yesterday the word was fire today will be great."

cecyhub said:

"JESUS IS WINNING."

Nathaniel Bassey gingers fans for Hallelujah Challenge

Legit.ng also reported that Nathaniel Bassey announced the date for the Hallelujah Challenge, an online praise and prayer programme.

Many fans of gospel singer were excited and shared what they expected from the Christian gathering.

They also shared some common statements the musician, who has been running the Hallelujah Challenge since 2017, makes during the programme.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng