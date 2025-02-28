Verydarkman in a new video has dropped an update on Nedu Wazobi's case linking the OAP to an alleged NGO fraud

The social media critic shared an action that has been taken against media personality in the UK, as he provided more evidence

VDM's latest update about Nedu Wazobia's case has sparked another round of reactions as his online fight with the OAP continues

Social media critic Martins Otse aka Verydarkman has shared an update about Chinedu Ani, aka Nedu Wazobi's alleged NGO fraud issue.

Verydarkman, who caused uproar online after sharing a voice note allegedly from Nedu, revealed the NGO the OAP allegedly defrauded had reported him to the UK government.

VDM reveals Nedu Wazobia has been reported to authorities in the UK for alleged fraud. Credit: verydarkblackman/neduofficial

The critic in a video he shared on his social media timeline, shared a screenshot as proof that a petition has been filed against Nedu in the UK.

Not stopping there, VDM shared another lengthy voice recording against Nedu as he called on the media personality to account for the N60m that he received from an NGO.

Recall that VDM alleged that the Nedu Scholarship Foundation (NDSCHF) defrauded an NGO that approached him for an N60 million partnership.

VDM shares more evidence against Nedu Wazobia. Credit: neduofficial

"So while Nedu is debunking the audio the case have been filed at the Uk Police station for investigation,it’s all simple account for the 60m,where are the evidence of billboards amongst others,this is how they go around painting Nigeria bad and closing doors to opportunities for others," VDM added in a caption.

Watch the video as VDM shares update about Nedu Wazobia's alleged NGO fraud case:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that VDM submitted a petition at the South African and other embassies over Nedu's claim of dealing with substances.

Reactions as VDM shares update about Nedu

Read some of the comments Legit.ng compiled below as Nigerians share their opinions about Nedu Wazobia.

MullisRich65449 said:

"neduwazobia I beg you to just say a little public apology and end this mess, as a man the early you face your problem the early you solve it, don’t be a coward and avoiding facing your problem, send a public apology letter to VDM, then call his number or chat him up how you guys."

Kizzy50201 wrote:

"Omor uk 🇬🇧 no time make i forward him case to my police department in dunstable uk no time."

EmmanuelLarbie1 said:

"Mind you,organizations who are willing to help us here will find it so so hard to trust even the so called individuals that speaks for the masses NGO and blablabla."

OmotayoSolomo10 commented:

"Nedu go don taya for VDM."

babadee33649600 wrote:

"VDM if NEDU kpi hope you go get rest of mind maybe that time everyone will come after you."

Chosenkingslye said:

"No send this man go jail nah."

dozie_creative wrote:

"Nedu is learning the hard way now."

What Speed Darlington said about Nedu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Speed Darlington, aka Akpi, joined other Nigerians who had appeared on the Honest Bunch podcast to reveal what Nedu Wazobia allegedly told them.

Darlington claimed that Nedu exposed the private activities of some singers but did not mention any names of his colleagues.

Aki also shared what he planned to do about his marital life after listening to Nedu.

