Iyabo Ojo is over the moon right now as she celebrates her son-in-law's latest feat in the entertainment industry

Juma Jux, married to Priscy Ojo, was announced as the winner of the Best Tanzanian award at the Trace Awards 2025

Taking to social media to celebrate the achievement, the Nollywood movie star expressed her happiness and shared an adorable post

Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo, her man Juma Jux and her mum are in a celebratory mood as the Tanzanian musician scored another feat in his career.

Juma Jux recently performed at the 2025 Trace Awards in Zanzibar and won the award for Best Artist in Tanzania.

His mother-in-law, Iyabo Ojo, celebrated the milestone by sharing her joy on social media. She posted a series of dancing emojis while congratulating her new son.

The movie star also appreciated fans of Juma Jux and Priscilla for making the feat possible.

The actress wrote:

"💃 💃 💃 💃 💃 💃 💃 💃 💃 💃 💃 💃 💃 💃 Congratulations, son @juma_jux. Chai, I'm screaming, JP fans una do this one ...... we brag differently 😋😂🤣😍🤩🥰."

Iyabo Ojo's post was received with a series of goodwill messages from her fans, friends and colleagues.

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, D'banj promised to perform a song at Juma and Priscy's Nigerian wedding after they linked up at the Trace Awards.

He said:

"The only thing I will give to you becauss what you've done is total love, when we watch it, we can see the genuine love. The only thing I will give to you for your wedding is I and my bro I will sing one song 'Fall in love' for you"_ #dbanj tells #priscillaojo hubby #jumajux as they link up at the #traceawards2025."

Peeps celebrate Juma jux's feat at Trace Awards

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@realmercyaigbe said:

"Congratulations 😍."

@xabelpower said:

"People say pricy is lucky but I say he is lucky to have pricy bcos he didn’t just gain her but her country too❤️🔥 a lot of people didn’t really knw him until pricy came in so he gained the giant of Africa too😍."

@kemibabao said:

"I voted for jux,and gathered my staff to vote too,they wondered what grand ma was up to since I am not genz."

@ifeco153 said:

"Once Nigerians like u just go sleep leave the rest for us."

@ericamoorebrand said:

"Proud mama 😍😍 congratulations."

@ojulewastudio said:

"Wowwww well deserved ❤️ congrats ❤️❤️🍾."

@bebemo08 reacted:

"Priscillia leg too sweet abeg."

@momidemi said:

"I voted for the first time for artist that I don’t know personally I too love pricy."

@officialbukky_majek said:

"E don pour more spit for that tap water face ooo 😂😂😂 congratulations jawre ❤️🔥."

Priscilla Ojo, Juma Jux turn up in style

As per a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian influencer Priscilla Ojo and her husband Juma Jux turned up for the 2025 edition of Trace Awards looking fabulous.

Priscilla rocked a show-stopping outfit that had a covering around her head, while Juma Jux wore a two-piece suit.

Many social media users were impressed with how Juma Jux showed affection for Priscilla, and they prayed for the couple.

