Inmate Says His Final 2-Word Message to Victims' Families Before Execution

Huntsville, Texas, USA – A remorseful death row inmate, Richard Lee Tabler, pleaded for forgiveness and mouthed one final message before being put to death in Texas on February 13.

Tabler, 46, was executed 20 years after he killed his club manager, Mohammed-Amine Rahmouni, and another man, Haitham Zayed.

Tabler also admitted to killing two teenage dancers at the club and said he had found God during his two decades in prison.

Final words and apologies

Strapped to the death chamber gurney, Tabler addressed the relatives of his victims who watched through a window.

"I had no right to take your loved ones from you, and I ask and pray, hope and pray, that one day you find it in your hearts to forgive me for those actions," Tabler said strapped to the death chamber gurney, looking at relatives of his victims who watched through a window a few feet away. "No amount of my apologies will ever return them to you."

He told the warden, "I am finished," and mouthed "I'm sorry" as the drugs began pouring into his body.

Crimes and conviction

Tabler shot and killed Rahmouni and Zayed in a remote area near Killeen in Central Texas on Thanksgiving 2004 after luring them there under false pretenses.

Investigators revealed that Rahmouni, co-owner of a club called TeaZers, had allegedly threatened Tabler's family.

Two days later, Tabler killed an 18-year-old dancer, Tiffany Loraine Dotson, and another dancer, 16-year-old Amanda Benefield.

Tabler was convicted of killing the two men and sentenced to death, so prosecutors did not pursue the conviction for the young women's murders.

During the sentencing phase, Tabler’s written and videotaped statements admitted to the additional murders to prevent the girls from revealing his crimes.

Family reactions and legal proceedings

Dotson's father, George, witnessed the execution and expressed relief. "I couldn't wait," he said. "It took me 20 years to get here." Dotson's godfather, Tom Newton, called the execution "justice" for Tiffany.

