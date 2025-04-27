Mohbad's father has paid a condolence visit to the late TikToker Disturbing's mother's residence

A viral picture which recently emerged showed Mohbad's father in a suit with the TikToker's mother

Before his death, TikToker Disturbing was known for speaking about justice for Mohbad on TikTok

Joseph Aloba, the father of late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad, has been spotted at the residence of late popular TikToker Disturbing's mother.

The report revealed Mohbad's father had paid a condolence visit to ‘Disturbing’s mother.

Mohbad’s father spotted in suit during condolence visit to TikToker’s mother. Credit: temilolaosobola

Mohbad's father was clad in a suit while Disturbing mum was seen with a scarf wrapped around her head.

Recall that the popular TikTokker passed away during a live session, with a report linking his death to a seizure.

Before his demise, Disturbing was known for always talking about Justice for singer Mohbad.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Disturbing's grieving mum spoke up following his sudden death during a live session as she dismissed the reports linking his death to a seizure.

The TikToker's mother blamed his demise on his obsession with Mohbad’s justice.

She alleged that she received anonymous calls advising her to warned Disturbing to stop speaking about justice for Mohbad on TikTok.

Mohbad’s father shares grief with late TikToker’s family. Credit: iammohab

While calling for justice for her late son, Disturbing's mother appealed to Nigerians to rewatch the live video of his life moment, while insisting that his death was not natural.

The picture showing Mohbad's father with late TikToker Disturbing's mother below:

Reactions as Mohbad's father visit TikToker's mother

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, as netizens shared their opinions about Mohbad's father with Disturbing's mother. Others also taunted the late singer's father over his outfit.

ajalamariam said:

"Why didn’t he wear his garment to pay a condolence visit? Baba mohbad the celeb….otida."

teebby70 reacted:

"Baba wear suit.. E no easy to be a celebrity overnight."

sukobillz sai

"JOSSY Nla Nla. Celebrity mourner."

aisha_ayomikun reacted:

"Baba mohbad don turn celeb it is well, continue to rest in peace imole."

layomi_92 reacted:

"Why d he go there in d first place person wey Dey curse ur grandson."

ebunoluwa_adams reacted:

"Sanwoolu for pay her visit Naw instead of baba mohbad, abi he Dey busy ni? Ewo God of Liam is not asleep."

corlerdayy said:

"This condolences is justified for someone who is always clamouring for justice for his son but a lot of people with no brain want to drag the man on everything."

oluwafeyidamilola1 reacted:

"No worry. Na this disturbing guy spirit go later leak all of una secrets about mohbad. Make Una relax small. He fought for mohbad on earth. E go shock Una say he go still fight for am in heaven too. May his soul rip."

moradesmilez said:

"This is quite disturbing! Jossy, this guy while alive bullied and cursed your grandson, the mother of your children, your late son’s wife, and your own son Adura, and you went there like a celebrity! Shows you have been in and supporting his monstrously evil ways. O ma se ooo!"

Mohbad's dad speaks about Liam

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mohbad's father disclosed that the singer owned two hectares of land, among other plots of land, which he acquired through his mother-in-law.

Aloba, however, disclosed that two plots of land were registered in the singer's son Liam's name.

He added that he didn't know why Mohbad registered the lands in Liam's name, having never acquired anything and put the singer's name on it.

