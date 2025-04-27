Late TikToker Disturbing's grieving mother has broken her silence following his death in a viral live video

Disturbing's mum blamed the TikToker's sudden death on his obsession with justice for late singer Mohbad

Disturbing's mum also alleged that he had been repeatedly warned over his obsession with Mohbad's justice

Popular TikToker simply known as Disturbing's demise has continued to trend, with his grieving mum finally speaking up days after his sudden death during a live session.

Disturbing died during a live video on social media. Reports claimed he suffered a seizure before he later collapsed on the spot.

TikToker's mum blames justice fight for Mohbad for son's death.

Source: Instagram

The TikToker's mother has now blamed his demise on his obsession with Mohbad’s justice, refuting claims made by her son’s widow, who attributed his death to a seizure.

According to Disturbing's mother, her son had no history of seizures or any health issues.

She expressed her belief that Disturbing’s relentless pursuit of justice for late Mohbad played a role in his tragic demise.

Justice fight for Mohbad led to TikTok's death, mum claims.

Source: Instagram

“My son was hale and hearty before his untimely death. He was on TikTok live talking about Mohbad when the attack came.

According to the grieving mother, anonymous callers had warned Disturbing to stop speaking about justice for Mohbad on TikTok

"Before this incident, some people had been calling me with private numbers to warn him to stop talking about justice for Mohbad,” she said.

She also revealed that she had warned her son repeatedly to withdraw from the issue.

“I told him, but he didn’t listen to me. I am not Mohbad’s family member. What was my son’s business with Mohbad? God will deal with the person who attacked my son spiritually,” she lamented.

Appealing to Nigerians to rewatch the viral live video of her son’s final moments, Disturbing mother said there were clear signs that his death was not natural.

“He paused for a while before he started shaking. It was not ordinary,” she said as she cried for help to seek justice.

"If he had left Mohbad’s case, he would still be alive today," she added.

Reactions as TikToker's mum speaks

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed Disturbing's mum's emotional outburst, read them below:

engrevelyn said:

Help you to do what? They should be conducting a DNA to ensure he is the father of the child that the wife is carrying. How was he on Mohbad's case? Cursing his wife and son?

arys_cakes_n_more said:

"Wetin we wan help you do? Make dem do autopsy for spiritual attack?"

rommytop4real said:

"But his wife said he had seizure Abi?"

kingfinest147 reacted:

"So u say the matter na spiritual so waiting Nigerians wn help u do?"

ty___tayo commented:

"Since you know say is Spiritual attack go an deal with the person spiritually Ki tun ni ti omo Nigeria bai."

Tinubu gets message over Mohbad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a foundation raised alarm over the alleged suppression of 'critical evidence' and possible political manipulation in Mohbad's death case.

The foundation in a letter addressed to President Bola Tinubu, alleged that video evidence suggesting Mohbad was murdered had been deliberately ignored by the police since December 2024.

Actor Yomi Fabiyi spoke on behalf of the foundation in his capacity as the group's founder.

Source: Legit.ng