Annie Idibia and her husband 2baba became the topic of discussion on social media for days after she spilt more tea about their love life

On the Young, Famous and African reality show, one of the things Annie told her co-stars was how she got to know 2baba first only to wake up and see two other women having kids for him

An excited Annie shared a photo of the post she received from a popular American actress, Keke Palmer, who is currently watching the show

Actress Annie Idibia who is part of the celebrities on the Young, Famous and African reality show, got vulnerable with some of her co-stars as she spoke about her marriage with 2baba.

The couple trended on social media for days after the mum of two made some confessions on the show as Nigerians questioned why she put up with the singer's infidelity.

Annie Idibia excited to hear from Keke Palmer Photo credit: @keke/@annieidibia1

Source: Instagram

Annie over the moon

American actress, Keke Palmer, seems to be enjoying the drama and tea surrounding Annie's love life and she reached out to the Nigerian star.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Keke expressed her love for the Idibias and an excited Annie took to her Instagram page to show the post to the world.

The mum of two gushed over Keke and revealed how she made sure her daughters watched the American actress' popular Akeelah and the Bee movie.

"Guyzzzzzzzz ……You all know they isn’t any film tricks with me !!! But .. this incredible… multi- talented African Queen!!! I have watched all her movies !! Made sure my kids watch her - “Akeelah and the bee movie Gosh!!! I am beyond excited oooo. She Follows n repost my story!!! Honestly didn’t even think she will see it !!! Damnnnnn nkoyo very excited!!! More love more blessings @keke !!! My daughter is screaming here!!!"

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Annie's post

officialblessingceo:

"Annie the content queen . She kept me glued."

darckchildphi:

"I love this show and I am not a reality tv fan!"

ankaraforshakara:

"You deserve all the love.. that's how you always show love to others too @annieidibia1 love you."

mr_adabs:

"You need to see how I smiled when you later joined the train, I’m like drama is not complete without Annie."

Annie tells 2baba to promise he won’t cheat on her for the next 10 years

Annie Idibia shared a post in which she revealed that she and the African Queen crooner, 2baba, have renewed their marital vows. Annie said the move was part of the intimate celebrations for their 10th wedding anniversary.

The ten years however has not been without drama, especially on the issue of infidelity.

The actress in a video told 2baba to promise that he would be faithful for the next 10 years of their marriage and not cheat on her.

Source: Legit.ng