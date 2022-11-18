Music star Burna Boy’s mother, Bose Ogulu, has been presented with AMAA Manager of the Year award, and it is a big one for the singer’s household

It was even more exciting as Burna Boy was the one who was asked to present the award to his mum, who doubles as his manager

The video from the event has left many gushing as they congratulated Bose Ogulu on her latest achievement

Grammy award winner Burna Boy’s mum and manager, Bose Ogulu, continues to reap from the many successes of her son’s music career.

This comes as Burna Boy’s mum bagged the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) Manager of the Year award.

Burna Boy's mum bags AMAA Manager of the Year award. Credit: @goldmynetv @burnaboy

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy presents an award to his mum

A video from the event showed the moment the Last Last crooner presented the award to his mum.

While receiving the award, Burna Boy's mum couldn’t hide her excitement as she thanked the organisers for their action.

Fans react as Burna Boy’s mum bags AMAA Manager of the Year award

Many netizens applauded Burna Boy’s mum as they added that she deserved the award. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

lanikfoods_ng:

"She’s really doing a great job... God bless them both."

hawtcellency

"Where I want to be with my son. God bless their family."

dakkilola:

"Mum of the year I know you are tired of dating. Follow and Dm now to meet your match. That’s all I will say!"

hope.oluwatobi:

"This is so beautiful to watch ."

dahrealmeenarh:

"She actually deserve it."

hardejhoke2086:

"God continue blessing their family."

mammie_blursha:

"If it’s bcuz of this they call him mommy’s boy oh yeah let him be ."

1likeamillion:

"I love the way he respects and loves him mom so much. That’s one of the reasons why he’s prosperous. Naija to the …. Abeg keep your awards well b4 Buhari park am go borrow money from China ‍♂️."

Stefflon Don shades Burna Boy, calls him 'Mummy's boy'

British artiste Stefflon Don trended online over a video she shared as she took a swipe at her former boyfriend and Grammy award winner Burna Boy once again.

Stefflon Don, in a caption of the video she shared online, subtly referred to Burna Boy as a ‘mummy’s boy.'

The video showed Stefflon Don and a friend dancing to a song while her caption reads, ‘When he’s a man and Not a mummy’s boy‘.

Source: Legit.ng