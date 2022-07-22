Veteran actor Jude Chukwuka has got everyone talking as he drops a new music video for the remake of Asake's Palazzo, which he did

The actor became a social media sensation after he recorded a video of himself singing Naira Marley's Mafo, and it went viral

He has now taken it to another level by shooting musical videos for these remakes, which has now gotten everyone talking

Nollywood veteran actor Jude Chukwuka wowed his fans and other social media users when he released a music video he did for his remake of Asake and DJ Spinal's Palazzo.

The video, which was shot by renowned filmmaker Akin Alabi, has got everyone talking as they hailed him for always delivering.

Jude remakes Asake's Palazo. Credit: @judechukwuka

Source: Instagram

Many of them also hailed him for correctly getting the lyrics to the songs and for always having his swags on point.

57-year-old Jude was all swaged-up in the music video, putting on a head warmer and a body-fitted top to match.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

In 2020, Jude became popular on social media as a video of him miming and singing Niara Marley's Mafo trended online, which made the music star invite him and give him a one million naira gift.

Check out the video below:

Nigerians react to Jude Chukwuka's video

lionrealtor:

"Yeeeeeeee. Baba wey sabi!!!! E be like say I go come learn oooo. Lols "

tunde111_:

"Marlian father nice to feel ur voice again "

anikeade240:

"Even me cannot sing the lineswell-done papa"

faniks3601:

"So na wetin dem talk be “she said she like the one wey long Anaconda”? Okay."

king_bright_kb_odogu:

"Always on point sir."

realfatimaakubor:

" wow papa to the world "

dinofwesh406:

"Big papa gbemidebe "

dj_ldn:

"Opor grandpa marlian."

Nollywood actor Jude Chukwuka welcomes baby boy with wife

It would be recalled that Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor, Jude Chukwuka ended the year 2021 on a high note as he welcomed a baby boy into his home.

The elated actor shared a photo of his son and mother who are both in great health on his Instagram page.

Chukwuka also used the opportunity to share the beautiful names he has given his child with the world.

Source: Legit.ng