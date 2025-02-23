Nigerian socialite Laura Ikeji has raised mixed feelings after tackling Yahoo boys and their wives on social media

The businesswoman shared a post where she advocated of wives of Yahoo boys to get arrested with their men

Laura Ikeji’s reason for saying Yahoo wives should get arrested with their husband got people taking sides on the matter

Nigerian socialite Laura Ikeji is making headlines for saying wives of Yahoo boys should get arrested alongside their husbands.

Just recently, the Real Housewives of Lagos star took to her Instagram page to share her take on why wives of fraudsters aka Yahoo boys should also get punished by the law.

Nigerians react as Laura Ikeji gives reason for saying wives of Yahoo boys should also be arrested.

The businesswoman who owns a hair and cosmetic company posted about how she believes the wives of these fraudsters should also get arrested with their husbands because they enjoy the proceeds of their fraud.

According to Laura Ikeji, marriage is for better or worse and the Yahoo boy’s wife can carry her Birkin bag in jail. In her words:

“Wives of yahoo men should also be arrested when these men re arrested, don't u think so? Y'all enjoy with them but don't wanna suffer with them? It's for better or worse baby girl. Go carry ya birkin in jail”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Screenshot as Laura Ikeji says wives of Yahoo boys should also be arrested.

Reactions as Laura Ikeji slams Yahoo boys’ wives

Laura Ikeji’s opinion about wives of Yahoo boys also getting arrested raised mixed feelings online. While several netizens were amused and agreed with her point, others said the majority of the people who can afford the items she’s selling are probably fraudsters:

Omogeshuga said:

“Laura, if dem arrest their wives you go close shop o 🤭.”

Marrtinii_ said:

“How can you be dragging your target audience?😆”

Nigerianwomencommunityuk said:

“No lies!!!!! Assistant Yahoo, they should all be arrested!!!”

Olaeduu wrote:

“This one is hating her target audience.. u go wear ur hair alone Laura 😂.”

The_only_kristy007 said:

“Who do you think are buying your overpriced products 😂😂, throwing stone in a glass house 🤣🤣.”

Iam_rasz said:

“If dem arrest your customers wetin you go chop?”

Itzbukky___ wrote:

“dis lady talks too much for a business person.”

Treasuregodson_didit said:

“But this is true, I am sure that knowing about crime and not reporting is crime as well.”

Official_ose007 said:

“The pastor and king wen dem catch for US, dem suppose arrest their wives abi 😂.”

Odeniyi_oluwatoyin said:

“She’s right. You can’t tell me you don’t know the kind of job your husband is doing.”

Laura Ikeji supports Annie Idibia

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Laura Ikeji shared a post online about the comments swirling across social media about Annie Idia, singer 2baba's wife.

It will be recalled that Annie was on the show Young, Famous, and African since season one. However, things did not end well for Annie, as she fell out with some of her close friends on the show.

This beef has sipped into season three of the show, which has triggered even more reactions and mixed comments about Annie's behaviour and appearance on the show.

