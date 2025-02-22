A Nigerian woman hailed her husband for marrying her after they had welcomed two kids together

She hailed her husband for keeping his promise to marry her as she detailed their martial journey

Many who saw the wedding video shared diverse views on the situation, sparking debate among netizens

A Nigerian was joyful after her husband finally paid her bride price years after their introduction.

After they welcomed two kids together, the woman hailed her husband for marrying her.

In a video by @tifey15 on TikTok, the woman showed how her wedding ceremony was celebrated.

She said her husband kept his promises, as she called him a “real man”.

Her caption read:

“POV: He kept his promise even after two kids. Only real men fulfil dere promises. Thank you to my man.”

In the comment section, she revealed that she did her introduction in 2020 and registry in 2023.

She said:

“I did my intro 2020,registry 2023 now marriage 2025.”

Watch the wedding video below:

Woman's wedding video sparks debate

Many who saw the wedding video shared diverse views on the situation, sparking debate among netizens.

@Choice_herbal said:

“This is what we are dragging ryt now,but I want everything at once,looking at this maybe I can consider the registry and engagement now.”

@MURPHY said:

“The lady must be kind,understanding,and accepting of the guy despite his flaws.With such qualities,a man will always return to her,and even after having ten kids, he will still choose to marry her.”

@herteenukegirl said:

“My did also after 2kids spent 7years in Europe came back fulfilled his promise and process our documents we are together in Europe now

@Fifi said:

“My aunt born 8, e don marry another woman.”

@Nffstiches said:

“Mine hasn't and we have 3kids already i pray God answer his prayers cus he's amazing dad and hubby.”

@Haryormedy said:

“I really want to do this wedding of a thing. I pray God answers my husband’s prayers, so he can do the needful.”

@Cicitefeeh_store said:

“Intentional man only on this I swear. Congratulations. this was the first thing that came into my fyp this morning. I can’t wait either but before any kids. Make he do proper proper.”

@GeuGeu Empire said:

“I married mine too after 2 boys & 6 years of being together…thanks to the women that believe in us,eno deh easy sometimes for women to believe in our promises shaa.”

