Businesswoman and influencer, Laura Ikeji, gave fans something to talk about after she shared a video of herself rocking a large tattoo

She wore a white bra on jeans as she stepped out of her beauty store, her exposed body also got mixed reactions

In another video, she said she did not know that it was not proper for a married woman to rock a tattoo, and she found a solution to it

Influencer and reality star, Laura Ikeji-Kanu, has shared her love for tattoos and she got one across her arm.

Fans blast Laura Ikeji as she gets a large arm tattoo. Image credit: @lauraikeji

Source: Instagram

The drawings captured the attention of netizens as Laura exposed it while wearing a bra and baggy jeans. She said it felt good to be her own priority, she puts herself first, she is selfish, and is loving it.

In a video, the mother of three held her handbag as she stepped out to her car laughing. She got several comments about her look. While some people were not comfortable with her exposing her body as a married woman and mother, others felt drawing a tattoo on her body was unnecessary.

Laura, who was a participant in Real Housewives of Lagos, said she just realised that a married woman and mother shouldn't have a full arm tattoo.

Hence, she quickly went to cover it with Laura Beauty Africa foundation. Some fans stated that the businesswoman used the opportunity of being criticised to advertise her product.

Watch Laura Ikeji's tattoo arm video below:

Check out how Laura Ikeji covered her tattoo below:

Laura Ikeji gets mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments on Laura Ikeji's video below:

@lalilo_sayed:

"I liked the classy fashionable Laura more."

@mimiogedengbe:

"Interesting? As a mum, this is what’s trendy now right?

@hertytude_:

"Laura dey waka come outside like drug de@ler.

@anigboroejiroghene:

"If mothers are coming out naked what would children do now?"

@dulcelily001:

"Your body language shows how uncomfortable you are and look with your body, especially your abs.

Laura Ikeji advises women on cheating husbands

Legit.ng earlier reported that Laura had spoken against the idea of women praying for their cheating husbands.

She mocked the decision and questioned why women should do so, and also advised them not to leave their homes.

In a video, the reality star advised women what they should do when they find out that their partner is cheating on them.

