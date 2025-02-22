A lady recently got unlucky during singer Zlatan Ibile's giveaway spree on the social media platform X

Zlatan Ibile who had picked the lady as one of those to receive the sum of N500k from him changed his mind over a 2020 tweet she shared about him

The Zanku label boss instead picked another netizen to replace the lady stirring reactions from online users

Popular Indigenous singer Zlatan Ibile recently caused a buzz on X, formerly Twitter, with his giveaway spree on Friday, February 21.

In a tweet via his official X handle, Zlatan Ibile announced plans to give money to his fans and followers, but the offer came with a clause.

According to the singer, whoever receives money from him must not have posted anything negative about him in the past.

Zlatan Ibile revealed he would be checking lucky fans' timelines to see if they have posted about him.

After sending N500k to some lucky fans, Zlatan Ibile engaged in an exchange with a female netizen, who is a vendor he had chosen as one of the recipients of his giveaways.

The lady got unlucky as her old tweet from 2020 in response to a tweet by the singer resurfaced.

Zlatan Ibile who shared the old tweet which has now been deleted wrote:

"As I wan give I dey check wetin dem don tweet about me before join this one don enter me for 2020 and I don promise 500k how we wan do am like this."

Despite pleading with the singer to temper justice with mercy, Zlatan Ibile opted to replace the lady with another lucky fan to who he sent the money.

He wrote:

"I don replace the previous person to you 500k to support your business madam check check your dm GOD BLESS YOU."

See another tweet by Zlatan Ibile following his action on X:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that singer Teni made a roadside seller a millionaire during this year's Valentine's celebration.

Reactions as lady misses N500k giveaway from Zlatan

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as some linked it to karma, others pointed out that it was one of the reasons to be mindful of what one shares on social media.

Read some of the comments below:

uncommonsm said:

"This life ehnnn,your actions sometimes matters."

fearnotbroka reacted:

"This online trolling sometimes is bad person no go do una anything una go just take am upon una self they troll am u see now."

achiboy_01 said:

"May god not allowed us chase our helper away because of pride."

sammibankz commented:

"Internet don’t forget remember I keep saying this."

salau_alasooke reacted:

"No, be village people...actions have consequences...."

wealth_rence_ said:

"E sweet me. Not because of her misfortune, but because those of you who think you can talk to anyone anyhow at anytime would be learning by now. Most of Una Don use Una yeye mouth pursue Una helpers go farrr. To make am dey God hand."

