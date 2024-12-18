Singer Oritsefemi decided to patronise his colleague Zlatan Ibile's fashion store and he shared a video of himself on his Instagram page

He made this decision days after he was called out by fashion entrepreneur Rahaman Jago who accused him of a wearing fake designer singlet

The music star shaded Rahaman Jago in his video as he showed off Zlatan's shirt, which got several reactions from his fans

Singer Oritsefemi Majemite Ekele aka Oritsefemi visited ZTTW, the fashion store of singer Omoniyi Raphael aka Zlatan Ibile, and bought some designer clothes.

The Double Wahala hitmaker shared a video with Zlatan Ibile at the store and noted that a rich man is nothing; he is just a poor man with the money.

Oritsefemi patronsies Zlatan Ibile's store after Rahaman Jago accused him of wearing a fake designer singlet. Image credit: @rahaman_jago_, @oritsefemi

Source: Instagram

His decision to patronise Zlatan Ibile's store came days after fashion entrepreneur Tiamiu Kayode aka Rahaman Jago called him out and accused him of wearing the fake version of his High Fashion designer singlet.

Several fans of Ortisefemi encouraged him after he bought some designer clothes from Zlatan and hailed him for his financial prowess. They also praised him for not responding to Rahaman Jago's comment on his Instagram page.

See the video of Oritsefemi at Zlatan's store below:

See the video of Oritsefemi on his singlet where Rahaman Jago called him out below:

Reactions as Oritsefemi patronises Zlatan's store

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Oritsefemi's visit to Zlatan's store below:

@mamioto_esq:

"We are proud of you, senior man. No mind that Jago guy wey wan cast your style. He forget say you be our OG before IG."

@sabitalk1:

"Egbon Femi no small oh, so Gen z respect your elders no matter how much you get for aza."

@sir_chizzy12:

"Baba mi Oritse you get level…no mind that Ode Jago."

@captured_by_ayo:

"Person wey wear fake today fit wear original tomorrow."

@larry__winky:

"Egbon you be legend o, make you all no loose guard, make una no gree."

@seun_wheel:

"Big man you go still need the high fashion belt o."

Cubana Chiefpriest patronses Zlatan's fashion store

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zlatan Ibile's store has been visited by several top celebrities including Carter Efe and Cubana Chiefpriest.

Cubana Chiefpriest patronised the singer and bought some expensive designer shirts which left Carter Efe dazed.

The skit maker hailed the celebrity barman and was shocked by how much he spent at the luxury store.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng