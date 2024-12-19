Nigerian rapper Zlatan Ibile has turned a milestone age of 30 to the joy of fans on social media

The Zanku crooner clocked the new age on December 19, 2024, and he took to his official Instagram page to announce it

Zlatan Ibile’s birthday party announcement was met with joy and celebration from netizens as they praised the music star

Nigerian rapper Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, aka Zlatan Ibile, recently announced his 30th birthday on social media.

On December 19, 2024, the music star turned the milestone age, and he shared the news of his party on his official Instagram page.

Zlatan Ibile shared that he would celebrate his birthday with his fans by organising an event where they would all party together.

Fans celebrate Zlatan Ibile's 30th birthday. Photos: @zlatan_ibile

In his words:

“30 years on earth tomorrow 🎂 There’s no better way to celebrate but with y’all. See you tomorrow ❤️”

See the poster below:

Fans celebrate Zlatan Ibile at 30

The news of Zlatan Ibile’s 30th birthday was met with celebration on social media. Several netizens dropped their well-wishes in the music star’s comment section. Read their reactions below:

lolu_fefs:

“Happy birthday in advance Zanku❤️.”

masterpaymusic_:

“Outside 💯.”

Dopechef_d_fotographer:

“God’s blessings world president ❤️❤️❤️.”

jeriqthehussla:

“SUCCESS WORLD PRESIDO 👑.”

vflash.ig:

“Happy birthday in advance mentor ❤️.”

Iambillirano:

“Symbol of hope ❤️🎉.”

Djasap__:

“More life, More blessings my boss ❤️ for life.”

twenti__aite:

“Let’s go!!!!”

Kuraja041:

“Many More blessings Ahead Symbol of hope 🎉❤️👏.”

delegend_james:

“Izz about to go down 🔥🔥🤩.”

ay__plug:

“Outside 🔥.”

Dayo_banji:

“Happy birthday 🎂 Idan ! Men day on guard for you tomorrow.”

fezeelee_:

“Happy birthday zanku the realeast n@gga ever. More life Zero to the 🌍🌍.”

Dizzyvocalchameleon:

“We Active like a 3 year old on Cola 😩😩.”

Eazy9jaofficial:

“🌎. Weyrey ni Boboyi oh 😂😂Congrats 🎉 jiggy but why you no bring am come Ikorodu wey y’all Dey claim !!!!! Just passing bye ✌️.”

lil_kesh_forever_:

“🎂🎉 Happiest birthday to you big brother ❤️ long life and prosperity.”

