Toluwanisings’s Final Stage Performance Video Hours Before Tragic Death Trends Online
- Nigerian gospel minister Toluwanisings performed at Bidemi Olaoba's concert in Ibadan on Tuesday, October 13, 2026
- The video of his brief but spirited performance on stage has since gone viral, leaving fans heartbroken
- Toluwanisings was found unresponsive after complaining of severe tiredness at his Ibadan residence the following morning
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A video capturing what turned out to be Nigerian gospel minister Toluwanisings' final live performance has gone viral, stirring deep emotion among fans and the Christian music community.
The footage, recorded by an audience member at a nighttime outdoor concert, shows Toluwanisings sharing the stage with Bidemi Olaoba at the "In His Presence, Ibadan Edition" praise and worship show on Tuesday, 13 October 2026.
Dressed and performing under neon-lit stage lighting before a lively crowd, he joined Olaoba in worship, singing in Yoruba during what appeared to be a joyful, energetic set. His appearance on stage was brief before he stepped away.
Toluwanisings: Woman shares what happened when she visited late singer’s house hours before his death
Toluwanisings dies the morning after concert
Less than 24 hours later, Toluwanisings was gone. Early reports indicated that he complained of severe exhaustion before collapsing on a staircase inside his apartment in Ibadan.
His family later confirmed his passing in the early hours of Wednesday, 14 October 2026, though they did not disclose the precise medical cause of his death.
The timing of the concert footage has made its circulation all the more poignant. Recorded and shared online just hours before he slumped at home, the clip of him worshipping under the stage lights has become a deeply emotional document of his final public moment.
Concert video sparks grief online
The video from the Ibadan concert quickly spread across social media platforms, with many viewers describing the footage as both a celebration of his gift and a painful reminder of how suddenly life can change.
Toluwanisings was known for his gospel ministry and Yoruba-language worship music.
His appearance at the Bidemi Olaoba concert in Ibadan was consistent with his active ministry schedule, making his death the day after all the more shocking to those who had watched him perform with visible energy only hours earlier.
Watch the viral X video of Toluwanisings' performance:
Dele Omowoli shares last moments with Toluwanisings
Legit.ng reported that Nigerian comedian Dele Omowoli expressed deep sorrow over the death of gospel singer Toluwanisings, sharing a series of emotional posts on Instagram as he mourned the late singer.
The comedian’s grief appeared particularly overwhelming as he recalled sharing a hug with Toluwanisings at a recent event. The memory made the news of the singer’s passing even more difficult for him to process, leaving him reflecting on their last encounter.
In his emotional posts, Dele paid a glowing tribute to the late gospel singer, expressing his sadness over the loss. His reaction has since drawn the attention of fans and social media users, many of whom have joined him in mourning the singer.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.