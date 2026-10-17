The Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation named 12 states where it said Seyi Makinde would beat President Tinubu

The campaign body accused Tinubu's inner circle of fuelling public resentment through political arrogance amid growing economic hardship

The MDPCO pitched Makinde's RESET NIGERIA agenda as a practical alternative to Tinubu's Renewed Hope programme

The Makinde-Daura Presidential Campaign Organisation (MDPCO) has declared that its candidate, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), will beat President Bola Tinubu across all 12 states that the President has earmarked for personal campaign visits ahead of the January 2027 presidential election.

In a statement signed by its Director of Strategic Communications, Hon. Richard Nnanna Ihediwa, the MDPCO named Oyo, Kaduna, Rivers, Plateau, Borno, Enugu, Bauchi, Sokoto, Delta, Kano, Adamawa, and Lagos as the states Tinubu plans to campaign in personally. The group said the very decision to target those states showed that Tinubu's camp was worried about Makinde's growing support base, including in Rivers State and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

MDPCO expresses confidence that Seyi Makinde will defeat President Bola Tinubu in 12 states in 2027 Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

Vanguard reported that the campaign body argued that Tinubu's scheduled visits to those states would not reverse what it called a deepening rejection of his re-election bid, linking the public mood to economic hardship it blamed on his administration's policies. It also accused members of Tinubu's inner circle of worsening the situation through what it described as political arrogance.

MDPCO challenges Tinubu to travel by road

Rather than hold campaign rallies, the MDPCO challenged President Tinubu to drive through those 12 states on federal highways and observe the condition of the roads, the infrastructure, and the daily living conditions of ordinary Nigerians. The group said that exercise would give him a clearer picture of public sentiment than any rally could.

The organisation also accused the Tinubu administration of spending trillions of naira on what it called wasteful programmes while Nigerians struggle with the cost of living. It dismissed the President's Renewed Hope Agenda as ineffective and argued that Makinde's RESET NIGERIA programme offered a more workable path forward.

What Makinde's RESET NIGERIA agenda proposes

According to the MDPCO, the RESET NIGERIA agenda is built around four priority areas: education, the economy, security, and socio-political reform. The campaign said the programme centres on an inclusive, four-year transitional government of national unity if Makinde wins the presidency.

The group said the agenda was already gaining ground across the country, particularly among young Nigerians who, it claimed, were looking for an alternative to the current administration.

Seyi Makinde was ratified as the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement for the 2027 general elections. Peter Obi, who resigned from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026, was ratified as the presidential candidate of the NDC on May 29, 2026, making the 2027 race increasingly competitive ahead of the January poll.

Seyi Makinde's team challenges President Bola Tinubu to walk on the road Photo Credit: @seyimakinde, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

APC governorship candidate's wife allegedly attacked

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Sharafadeen Alli Campaign Organisation alleged that Alhaja Tawakalitu Alli was attacked during a medical outreach event in Ibadan on Wednesday.

SSACO claimed campaign convoys of two other APC candidates were also targeted at separate locations across Ibadan on the same day.

The group called on Governor Seyi Makinde and APM candidate Bimbo Adekanmbi to restrain their supporters and allow peaceful campaigning.

Source: Legit.ng