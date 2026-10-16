Foluke Daramola publicly defended Toyin Abraham after a private phone recording involving the actress was leaked online around October 14, 2026

The 11-to-12-minute audio captured Toyin in conversation with a TikTok fan who hurled insults at Funke Akindele while Toyin laughed along

Foluke praised Toyin's spirit in a post, questioning whether she ever says anything behind someone's back that she wouldn't say to their face

Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola has stepped forward to defend colleague Toyin Abraham amid growing controversy over an alleged leaked audio recording that has divided social media.

The recording, an 11-to-12-minute private phone conversation between Toyin Abraham and a TikTok fan known as Bisgold, surfaced online around October 14, 2026, after blogger Mama Esabod released it.

13. Foluke Daramola joins the conversation over Toyin Abraham’s alleged audio involving Funke Akindele. Credit: @toyinabraham, @folukedaramola, @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The audio, conducted largely in Yoruba and Pidgin English, features Bisgold directing heavy insults at actress Funke Akindele.

Rather than shutting the conversation down, Toyin Abraham is heard laughing and appearing to agree at various points. The discussion also touched on actress Iyabo Ojo and Toyin's personal experience with pregnancy loss.

Foluke Daramola speaks out

Taking to social media, Foluke Daramola shared a warm defence of Toyin, framing the actress as someone incapable of two-faced behaviour.

She pointed to Toyin's generous spirit as proof of her character, even recounting a lighthearted personal anecdote about her daughter.

In her post, Foluke wrote:

"Oluwatoyin. Is there anything that she can say behind ur back and she won't say in front of u? 🤔 I doubt that sha. But one thing I will say about her is the wonderful spirit she has even with these Genz's the last time I called my daughter she didn't pick I told her I was with toyin she called back sharp sharp😄😄 I don't know how u do it o @toyin_abraham but u have a wonderful spirit and I bless God for ur life. #bestieiscoming."

The Leaked Audio and Reignited Feud

The recording has stirred fresh tension around the long-standing cold war between Toyin Abraham and Funke Akindele.

Foluke Daramola’s reaction to Toyin Abraham’s alleged leaked audio gets attention. Credit: @toyinabraham, @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The feud had previously spilt into public view at Iyabo Ojo's film premiere, The Return of Arinzo, where Funke was filmed appearing to ignore Toyin's greeting entirely.

Reactions online split sharply. Critics argued that Toyin enabled bullying by laughing along instead of cautioning her fan, while supporters pointed out that she did not personally utter the insults herself.

Foluke's post has added another layer to the debate, with fans weighing whether loyalty among colleagues should take precedence over accountability.

See Foluke's viral Instagram post below:

Toyin Abraham casts Pete Edochie in new movie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Toyin Abraham unveiled veteran actor Pete Edochie as the first cast member of her December cinema project, Bestie.

She also shared details about the role Edochie would be playing in the movie. The update left many of her fans and supporters anticipating the release of the movie.

Source: Legit.ng