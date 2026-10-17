The British Army published listings for 6 soldier roles open to foreign nationals aged 16 to 36, all requiring no formal educational qualifications

All six positions offer a specified salary range for eligible applicants who desire to join the military

The roles span combat and logistics functions, from spotting enemy artillery to cooking for VIPs at state ceremonies

The British Army has published listings for 6 soldier roles that foreign nationals can apply for without holding any formal educational qualifications, drawing attention from those considering the japa route to the United Kingdom.

All 6 positions are open to applicants between the ages of 16 and 36, and require no academic certificates to apply.

UK Army posts six roles foreigners can apply for without educational certificate. Photo credit: BBC, NurPhoto/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Fitness standards and physical assessments are the primary entry criteria across the board.

Applicants can expect the process from application to the start of training to take between 3 and 6 months.

The 6 UK Army Roles Open to Foreigners

The roles listed by the British Army that require no formal qualifications are:

1. Artillery Surveillance Observer (Royal Artillery) — involves using radar and acoustic ranging systems to locate enemy units and artillery positions.

2. Artillery Command Systems (Royal Artillery) — focuses on operating the latest military IT systems to relay critical battlefield information to troops.

3. Household Cavalry Soldier (Royal Armoured Corps) — combines ceremonial duties such as riding at state events with field reconnaissance work.

4. Infantry Guardsman (Infantry) — a combat role within the Foot Guards, described as one of the most demanding positions in the British Army.

5. Driver Communications Specialist (Royal Logistic Corps) — responsible for setting up and managing communications systems wherever troops are deployed.

6. Chef (Royal Logistic Corps) — covers cooking for soldiers in the field as well as VIPs at state ceremonies, with qualifications earned on the job.

Fitness Over Qualifications

While no educational certificates are required, each role does carry specific physical benchmarks.

The combat roles, including the Household Cavalry Soldier and Infantry Guardsman, demand a mid-thigh pull of 76kg, a medicine ball throw of at least 3.1 metres, and a 2km run completed in under 10 minutes and 15 seconds.

The artillery and logistics roles carry slightly lower fitness thresholds, with a 50kg mid-thigh pull, a 2.7-metre medicine ball throw, and a 2km run in 11 minutes and 30 seconds.

Several of the positions, including the Artillery Surveillance Observer, Artillery Command Systems, and Chef roles, are also available on a part-time basis through the Army Reserve, requiring a minimum commitment of 27 days per year with training on evenings and weekends.

For those who qualify, the UK Army states that recruits earn recognised qualifications through their training and service, meaning soldiers enter without certificates but can leave with them.

UK posts guidance on long residence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK Home Office updated its Long Residence guidance clarifying who cannot apply for the 10-year settlement route.

A particular category of individuals in the country are specifically told not to apply under Long Residence rules.

Source: Legit.ng