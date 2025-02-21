Nigerian singer Davido has taken fans down memory lane before his rise to fame in the entertainment industry

The 30BG boss took to his Instagram stories to share a photo from his high school's prom magazine

In the photo, Davido was the only unnamed person who was simply described as ‘guest’ in the publication

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido has recounted how he was unnamed and described as a guest in his secondary school’s prom magazine.

Just recently, the Grammy-nominated musician took to his Instagram stories to reminisce about his life before fame and in the process, posted an old photo from his high school prom’s magazine.

In the photo, Davido stood with three other male students as they all rocked black suits for the occasion. However, while the other boys were named in the photo’s description, only Davido was unnamed and described as a guest.

The magazine’s photo caption read:

“Michael Famoroti, Senibo Nelson-Jaja, Chukwuemeka Nwani and a guest.”

Davido accompanied this magazine photo with a caption where he expressed his amusement at being known simply as a guest at the time. The 30BG boss wrote:

“This was my high school prom, na guest I be then o.”

See a screenshot of Davido’s post below:

Reactions as Davido shares old prom photo

Davido’s post about how he was described in his high school's prom magazine photo drew the attention of several Nigerians. Many netizens were in awe of how his story changed and how the singer is now the only known person in the photo despite being the only unnamed one in the past:

Being_mrs_babs said:

“Time would tell!!! The guest is more popular now😂.”

Mavmozelle said:

“Now, you'll host millions👏.”

Qrushbeauty_skincare_spa said:

“Naaaaaaaaaa that guest is wild 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 this life eeeeh !!!!!! Now the Guest is more recognized Worldwide 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Life !!!”

Annieezekwe wrote:

“Very disrespectful people.”

Adeyzey wrote:

“This just tells don't stop grinding, which day person go chop no go pass am.”

