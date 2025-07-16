A rock which is said to be from Mars has been auctioned in New York, and someone bought it for $4.3 million (N6.5 billion)

The rock, which captured the attention of the scientific public, weighs 24.5 kilograms, and it was sold to an anonymous buyer

The Martian rock is named NWA 16788, and it was discovered in November 2023 in the remote Agadez region of Niger

A piece of rock from another planet has been sold on Earth for a whopping $4.3 million (N6.5 billion).

The rock was sold during an auction handled by the Sotheby’s in New York, USA.

The Martian rock, known as NWA 16788 was sold for $4.3 million in New York. Photo credit: Sotheby's and Getty Images/ESA/Michael Benson.

Source: Getty Images

According to reporting by CNN, the rock is known as NWA 16788, and it is from Mars.

Scientists who have analysed the rock believe that it was removed from the Martian surface and blasted into space by an asteroid.

NWA 16788 was discovered in November 2023 in the remote Agadez region of Niger.

Cassandra Hatton, vice chairman of science and natural history at Sotheby’s, the auctioneer, said the rock is a discovery of extraordinary significance.

She said:

“NWA 16788 is a discovery of extraordinary significance — the largest Martian meteorite ever found on Earth, and the most valuable of its kind ever offered at auction. Weathered by its journey through space and time, its immense size and unmistakable red colour sets it apart as a once-in-a-generation find. This remarkable meteorite provides a tangible connection to the red planet — our celestial neighbour that has long captured the human imagination."

The buyer of the rock from Mars was not disclosed as the person preferred to remain anonymous.

The rare rock is believed to be from Mars. Photo credit: Sotheby’s via CNN.

Source: UGC

However, Steve Brusatte, a professor of palaeontology and evolution at Scotland’s University of Edinburgh, said the rock should have been kept at a public museum instead of being sold to someone.

He said, per CNN:

“It would be a shame if it disappeared into the vault of an oligarch. It belongs in a museum, where it can be studied, and where it can be enjoyed by children and families and the public at large."

Yet, Julia Cartwright, a planetary scientist and Independent Research Fellow in the Institute for Space/School of Physics & Astronomy at the University of Leicester, UK, said selling it was not entirely bad.

Her words, as quoted by CNN:

“Ultimately, if there was no market for searching, collecting and selling meteorites, we would not have anywhere near as many in our collections — and this drives the science! “If samples weren’t being found, we would not have anywhere near as much to study, and so wouldn’t know as much as we do."

Elon Musk's Starship explodes midair

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Elon Musk's Starship exploded mid-air after taking off during the giant ship's 8th flight test on Thursday, March 6.

The Starship is aimed at taking humans to Mars and colonising it for human habitation, in line with Elon's mission.

The Starship, which had 33 Raptor engines, did not complete the test flight as it exploded mid-air, after nine minutes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng