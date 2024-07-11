Prominent Nigerian actress Funke Akindele has emerged as the winner of the best actress category in the Legit Entertainment Awards

The Nigerian actress, who was so amazed by her win, took another social media page, via Instagram, to celebrate her feat

She shared the exciting news with the world and thanked the Legit team, adding that her win for was her fans

Multitalented Nigerian actress, movie producer and director Funke Akindele made it to the headlines after becoming the best actress in the Legit Entertainment Awards.

The Legit Entertainment Awards was held to celebrate the outstanding work of creatives in the entertainment industry and to encourage others who look up to the frontliners.

Funke Akindele shares her win with the world. Credit: @Funkejenifaakindele

It was an honour to see a legendary actress express her gratitude to the awards organizers for their recognition and to her fans, who made it possible for her to emerge victorious in the category.

Funke shared the post via her Instagram IG page, where she dedicated the win to her fans.

She wrote:

"Thank you so much @legit.ng. This is for my fans. You guys rock."

See Funke Akindele's post below:

Funke Akindele dedicates win to her fans. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele

Funke Akindele is one of the most famous Nollywood thespians of this age. She is also the most followed female actress on Instagram in the movie industry, with a whopping 16.8 million followers, which is more than enough to brag about.

One would think losing her 2024 AMVCA nomination would deter Funke Akindele, but she kept working hard in silence. This has been the movie director, actress, and producer’s lifestyle since her rise to prominence.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the actress was recently in the news after fans compared her reaction to cyberbullies to that of her rival, Toyin Abraham.

This trails the news that the Alakada actress ordered the arrest of the mother of one of her bullies.

