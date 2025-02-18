Nigerian actor and dancer, Softmadeit, have purchased a brand new Mercedes Benz to the joy of his numerous fans

The TikTok star took to his social media page to share the good news with photos of his multi-million naira vehicle

The news of Softmadeit’s new Mercedes Benz raised a series of interesting reactions on social media

Nigerian actor, dancer and TikTok star, Jerry Chuks aka Softmadeit, is the owner of a brand new Mercedes Benz.

Just recently, the social media sensation took to his official Instagram page to share the news of his latest luxury purchase.

Nigerians react as TikTok star Softmadeit buys Benz. Photos: @softmadeit

Source: Instagram

Softmadeit posted a series of photos of himself posing beside his newly purchased glossy white Benz SUV. The dancer rocked an all-black outfit as he stood beside the vehicle in the different photos.

Softmadeit shared the photos with a caption where he expressed his gratitude to God over his new ride. He wrote:

“New baby🔑 Grateful to God🙏🏽❤️.”

See the photos below:

Reactions as Softmadeit buys Mercedes Benz SUV

The news of Softmadeit’s new SUV spread on social media and it got netizens talking. Some fans noted that the TikTok dancer and actor deserved it.

Tianobeautyspa said:

“This Congratulations must reach every hardworking person this year 😩.”

Kayrez said:

“Nah wetin we wan dey see be this. Make God do my own too oo 👏😢.”

Lizzygold995 wrote:

“You never build house you run buy expensive car. Who do you want to impress?”

Saxfrosh_ said:

“Everybody money don Dey complete remain me.”

Mula____j said:

“Big congratulations but am speechless 🤣.”

Alinco_headboy said:

“E don tey wey e buy am but e no post am.”

Citizen_stev said:

“He deserves it....he has been here for decades. Congratulations.”

Dada_gram01 wrote:

“Ahbi na another TikTok I download?😢”

Cecilia__remi said:

“Na only this country we dey do photoshoot for buying new car.”

Literalghost4 said:

“Only Nigerian Celebrities show off new purchase but however congrats bro😂.”

