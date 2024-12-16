Verydarkman has found himself in another case with the police as he shared a video of him arriving at the Panti station in Lagos

The social media critic also pointed accusing fingers at actress Iyabo Ojo and Paulo as the people behind the recent petition against him

Despite the petition written against him, VDM gave the only condition that would make him stop calling out Iyabo Ojo and Paulo

Social media critic Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman or VDM, recently shared a video of himself at Panti police station in the Yaba area of Lagos state.

VDM disclosed he was at the police station following a petition against him for conspiracy and defamation of character.

VDM shares video of his arrival at Panti station. Credit: verydarkblackman/iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

The critic, who disclosed the police did not arrest him, said he was invited, which he responded to by going to the station.

VDM also added that he suspected Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and her lover Paulo Okoye were behind the petition, as he vowed not to stop coming for them unless they begged him.

Sharing the video, VDM wrote in a caption,

"A petition was written against me for alleged conspiracy of blah blah blah,as usual I suspect Paulo and Iyabo like I said until they beg me Aluta will continue,I no kuku send anybody papa."

Watch VDM video as he speaks about the petition filed against him:

Recall that VDM was recently involved in an exchange with Iyabo Ojo and Paulo, as he also dragged Priscilla and her lover, Juma Jux, into the drama.

Reactions as VDM lands at Panti station

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

comfortfajugba1:

"VDM and police station this year na 5&6."

oluwasetomicute:

"Very dark man and wahala na 5&6."

BBtarddy:

"Make iyabo ojo kuku dash him her daughter make this guy leave hin neck."

ndictmedia:

"Verydark will still come out strong, Iyabo and the husband are not really want to let any matter untouched, this morning and written petition already hmmm."

BlackSh44p:

"This guy and iyabo ojo matter will never end.. make una just marry."

Isreal DMW rejects VDM's offer

In a more recent report via Legit.ng, VDM shared his video chat with Isreal DMW after he expressed his desire to remarry.

In a funny clip, VDM offered Chef Dammy to be Isreal's new wife.

Isreal could be seen laughing hard as he rejected VDM's offer.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng