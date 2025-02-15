Portable Goes on Rampage Over Baby Mama’s Valentine’s Post With Boyfriend: “Zazu No Fit Learn”
- Nigerian singer Portable trended online after he attacked one of his baby mamas, Honey Berry, online
- Legit.ng earlier reported that Honey Berry and the musician’s relationship went sour after a series of social media all out
- In a recent post, the mum of one celebrated the gifts her new lover gave for Valentine’s and the controversial singer got triggered by it
Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has lashed out at one of his baby mamas, Honey Berry after she publicly displayed her new boyfriend on Valentine's Day.
Recall that the couple split up months back following a series of public arguments despite having a child together.
Honey Berry, in a recent post, shared a video of the gift items she received from the new man in respect to the special event.
The post did not sit well with Portable, who is currently hiding from the Ogun State administration.
The musician rushed to the comments section to vent his displeasure in a string of harsh statements.
He wrote:
“Na trend you won trend abi you won die. You dey spoil your son; tomorrow him go swear for you because him papa no do you bad, na you just be aja ADUGBO. God, go shame you, ALAKADA. Omo oni iya meta, sha bring my son.”
Portable also accused Honey Berry of being ungrateful despite his supporting her, saying:
“All I do for you. I help you when you come to me. Pain full your body as you don't lose your helper. Remove my name from your name; you’re nothing. Ajalongbo, house don full . You dey my DM dey thank me.”
Portable’s comments on Honey Berry’s page go viral
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
fasholusegun12345 wrote:
"See person wey Isaac Fayose dey help beg, portable no fit learn until he cool off in prison."
2baba: Nigerians storm Natasha Osawaru’s Instagram page, attack her over involvement with music icon
tenfiz_ said:
"The only naija celebrity wey him comment feels like a common IG user."
honeydropbby said:
"Portable gba station lo gba 2 portion of rice jeje😂😂😂olobuku dey inside one Wahala still dey find another Wahala😂😂Ani pitipiti aye tiba portable se."
rikkie_xx wrote:
"I want to believe freedom and that lady are doing skit cuz I don’t understand."
smokthe__ reacted:
"You leave your ZEH gang inside prison com dey jealous ontop woman wey don go ,,,,you no fit hear."
officialpablodc01 said:
"Werey leave people brothers inside cell dey jealous of woman."
pluto_queen1 wrote:
"Elizabeth Joyce and Wahala na 5&6. You never comot for the Wahala you put yourself, you still won enter more saga."
thankgodrichies233 wrote:
"See this mumu oo you leave people children for cell for a week na , you dey here they cry for woman when no be ur own again."
ola_ishola1 said:
"Portable don drag almost everybody finish in Nigeria, the werey still drag him papa."
balogunbamidelee reacted:
"Portable is going through alot."
Honey Berry reacts to Portable's online feud with Queen Dami
The third baby mother of controversial Nigerian artist Portable got involved in the singer's ongoing battle with his now-estranged girlfriend, Queen Dami.
Portable initiated the drama by accusing Queen Dami, the late Alaafin of Oyo's ex-wife, of infidelity and trying to break his marriage.
Despite the chaos, Honey Berry subtly addressed the drama on her Instagram page. She shared lovely images of herself and lectured the audience on the importance of being at peace with oneself.
