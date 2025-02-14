Stan Alieke, the former lawyer of singer Speed Darlington, aka Akpi, has advised Valentine's Day lovers to be careful about the gifts they give their partners

The lawyer said that giving out money bouquets, money cakes, or money flowers can land them in jail

He also backed his claim with a section of the Nigerian constitution which attracted interesting comments from netizens

Stan Alieke, the ex-lawyer of singer Darlington Okoye, also known as Speed Darlington or Akpi, has advised lovers on Valentine's Day to avoid giving out money bouquets, money flowers, or money cakes.

He said they were all punishable offences under the law and they attract at least a six-month jail term.

On his Instagram stories, the legal practitioner backed up his statement by quoting Section 21 of the CBN Act 2007. He added that ignorance of the law was not an excuse.

Speed Darlington's ex-lawyer advises against money bouquet

The news excited some men who said it would help them to save their money. They added that being single comes with a lot of peace.

Others said many people who do not know the law about money bouquets will get arrested on Valentine's Day.

Reactions as lawyer discourages Valentine's money bouquet

Legit.ng has compiled some comments to Speed Darlington's ex-lawyer, Stan Alieke's revelation about money bouquet landing lovers in jail.

@tochi_lifestyle commented:

"The kind of peace that comes with single life is so underrated."

@cakes_in_portharcourt said:

"Them don arrest rider wey wan bring package for me."

@chimaobi_agwu reacted:

"Make I forward this message to this girl wey no dey hear word."

@sarahphina__ commented:

"Make I use this one hold body, many about to be jailed."

@charloskyt noted:

"The first time the law favour men."

@iam.goldie_ said:

"Everything don turn offense for this country but make una add putting money into Ghana must go as offense too abeg."

@izzy__400 commented:

"I don finally get excuse for this werey girl wey think say we dey date."

@the_kiki2 stated:

"Tell me you don’t have a Valentine date without saying anything. Pained lawyer. But I support him sha."

Gifts for men on Valentine's Day

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that lovers were counting down to Valentine's Day when the romantic display of love would serenade the offline and online spaces.

Some men complained about how they hardly get gifts. However, this season of love could be a different one for this category of people.

Legit.ng highlighted gifts that could be given to men on Valentine's Day and how they could help to maintain beautiful memories.

