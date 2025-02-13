Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma has lost his father to the dismay of his numerous fans on social media

The humour merchant announced on Instagram that his father died on Thursday, February 13, 2025

Several social media users reacted to the news of Bovi’s father’s death and they offered their condolences

Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma’s father, Dr Edward Sagini Ugboma, has passed on, to the dismay of fans.

On Thursday, February 13, 2025, the comedian announced the great loss on his official Instagram page.

Bovi posted a photo of his late father and accompanied it with details of the late Ugboma patriarch.

According to the comedian, his late father is survived by his seven children and numerous grandchildren. Bovi also showed appreciation for the people who had reached out to him through calls to mourn with the family.

In his words:

“We the Ugboma family wish to announce the peaceful passing of our father, grandfather and uncle, Dr. Edward Sagini Ugboma (PhD) on this day, the 13th of February 2025.

He is survived by his children; Judy, Edna, Bovi, Zino, Tano, Tome and Jiji, many grand children and loving relatives.

We are grateful for all the calls and messages in this period of mourning and gratitude. Funeral rites will be announced soon.”

See Bovi’s post below:

Fans mourn Bovi’s father’s death

After Bovi announced his father’s demise on social media, several netizens took to his comment section to express their condolences.

Read some of their heartfelt messages below:

Ifys.kitchen said:

“May God grant you the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss❤️.”

Richmondtsp said:

“Please accept my condolences brother.”

Sunmboadeoye said:

“🤍 be comforted.”

Fotolighthouse wrote:

“Accept my Condolences Bovi.”

Kimmyjnr wrote:

“It is well with you and yours.”

Herodaniels said:

“🕊 please accept my sincere condolences, May God grant you and your family the fortitude to bear this great loss.”

Asabamaka said:

“My sincere condolences. May you and your family be comforted. Amen 🤗.”

Lighttokorie wrote:

“My condolences Bovi 💐.”

_ladypj commented:

“Please accept my condolences from my family to yours ❤️.”

Irenejob said:

“Oh no. I’m so sorry for your loss. Please accept my heartfelt condolences ❤️❤️.”

Khandiliciouz_ said:

“OmG so sorry😢. My condolences to the family; rest peacefully with the Angels sir 👼.”

The_danielade said:

“Deepest condolences 🙌.”

