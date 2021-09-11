Bovi's son broke their home TV and the father never found it funny as he questioned the child in a video

The comedian asked if he was the one that broke the TV, wondering why he is crying after carrying out the act

Playfully putting the kid up for sale online to whoever is interested, he revealed that it is the third TV he has broken within a year

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bovi, was angry as his son broke a TV in the house. In a video uploaded on his Insta stories, he questioned the boy as the kid maintained a crying and almost innocent face.

He asked him why he is crying as if he was not the one who broke the TV. A part of the video shows how the gadget's screen is broken in half.

Bovi asked why the son is crying after breaking the TV. Photo source: @bovi

Source: Instagram

The third TV he broke

Captioning another photo of the son, he revealed it is the third television he is breaking in a year. He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"He is on sale! He's broken the third TV in a year!"

When the video was reshared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, it gathered thousands of comments. Below are some of the reactions:

plussize_slayerz said:

"Stubbornness dey show for him forehead."

xmiracle15 said:

"For sell….so make he con dey break my own tv I’m not buying."

official_bobby_fredrick said:

"How many parents that cannot wait for school to resume, children can make u want to run to space."

laserview_ said:

"Rich man pikin problems. My papa for don use him big head nod me once my eyes go clear. If i see tv i no go ever near am."

Another kid broke TV

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video shared by @usatoday on Instagram showed a two-year-old's surprising reaction when he saw that his superhero was taking a beating in a movie.

In an attempt to rescue the character out of the claws of bad guys, the kid lifted a small toy and hurled it towards the TV screen.

After his action broke a part of the screen, he never stopped there. He went ahead to smash the other part with an item, rendering the whole gadget unwatchable.

Source: Legit.ng