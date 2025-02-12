Singer Portable has wished that someone like human rights lawyer Femi Falana (SAN) would defend him following his travails with the Ogun state government

The Zazu Zehh hitmaker described Falana as a fearless lawyer and a man of the people, hence, his kind would be his best representative

Fans of the singer laughed at him and said that if Femi Falana became his lawyer, he would still drag him

Singer Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, has expressed his desire to have a fearless lawyer like Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), defend him in court.

The artiste has been facing a challenge with the Ogun state government after the uncompleted building of his hotel was marked and sealed.

According to Portable, Falana is a fearless lawyer who speaks for the people. Hence, he prayed that God would bring a helper like the 66-year-old legal practitioner to defend him.

Portable wishes Femi Falana as his lawyer

After the Zazu Zehh hitmaker opened up about his wish to have someone like Femi Falana as his lawyer, his fans reminded him that he usually drags those who associate with him.

They added that if Falana represents him in court, the human rights lawyer should get prepared to be insulted by Portable later.

See Portable's post below:

Reactions to Portable's wish for Femi Falana

Check out some reactions as Portable prays that someone like Femi Falana should be his lawyer below:

@kingronke commented:

"Make you swear for lawyer later."

@jettyroyal reacted:

"Pls daddy Falana, if you don't want to be drag after the case finish, no near portable ooooh."

@officialrepackagedboss noted:

"The problem is you right now is everyone is scared to render help to you. You have messed up all your helpers online for no reasonable act. Instead of steady pleading on your page you say things to even make your situation worse. You think it’s everything you need to go to the studio and record right?"

@defunkemmy noted:

"So that you can abuse and drag him later. Check yourself into the nearest rehab."

@queen_evelyn commented:

"Why you need lawyer, when you can easily carry fanta go river. Abi maami oluweri no gree collect fanta again from your hand."

@mhizfunmilizzy reacted:

"Even your lawyer no wan put body, now you dey find fearless lawyer, no be fearless lawyer na fearful lawyer."

@modupe_ola_miii said:

"Make daddy Falana stands for you? After everything don settle, you go use am wash mouth. Dey play. He is a man of virtue. Na verydarkman fit solve this problem for you."

Portable prays in church amid govt drama

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Portable had abandoned his traditional form of worship and visited a church amid his drama with the Ogun state government

A series of controversies had marked the Zazu Zeh hitmaker's life and he had complained about everything happening to him.

Portable shared a video of him praying in his white garment and it caused some netizens to wonder if he was being sincere.

