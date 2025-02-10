A video of gospel singer Paul Nwokocha confirming his divorce from his second wife one year after remarrying has emerged online

The gospel singer in the video responded to his critics while sharing his reason for divorcing his wife

Paul Nwokocha who defended his action, said he would do the same if he found his new wife doing things that are abominable to God

Gospel singer Paul Nwokocha's marital woes have become a topic of discussion among social media netizens after he finally confirmed his divorce from his second wife just two years after marriage despite marrying her one month after his first wife left him.

According to the reports, Nwokocha married his second wife Goodness in September 2023, one month after his separation from his first wife, Alice.

Gospel Singer Paul Nwokocha claims his second wife was sending private videos to other men. Credit: official.paulnwokeocha

Source: Instagram

Sadly, two years later, the gospel singer's second marriage hit the rock, sparking reactions on social media.

Paul Nwokocha addresses failed marriage

In a viral video, the singer addressed his second failed marriage, claiming his wife Goodness was caught taking private photos of herself and sending them to men.

"I owe no one apology for this," he said.

"Stop calling me names. He who wears the shoe knows how it pinches," he replied his critics in the video.

Paul Nwokocha in a message to his prospective wife also vowed to do the same if he finds her doing things that were abominable to God.

"Not even minding how long I married you, if I find that you are doing evil, you're going out of my house," he added.

Slide the post below to watch video as gospel singer Paul Nwokocha shares why he divorced his second wife:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that gospel singer Moses Bliss was one of those who attended comedian Deacon Famous' wedding.

Reactions trail Paul Nwokocha's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to the video, read them below:

shangeorgefilms said:

"Says a man doing an abominable thing. Make una leave grandma abeg."

thatarewagirll:

"So you taking a second wife is not an abominable act right?? Remind me who are you again???"

favryt_harvey wrote:

"3rd wife on her way to his humble abode Anything way make them divorce 1st and 2nd ,go make them divorce you eye be 3rd."

queen_ifunanya_ commented"

"Omo woo… I fear who no fear gospel singers 🥱🥱🥱… it’s just for the money … not even entertainment."

itzpearl4me reacted:

"Minister with two wives is talking about an abominable act before God? Odiegwu o."

beautiful_ayomi wrote:

"I still don’t get the concept behind returning bride price. It will never make sense to me."

taaatibg said:

"Nigerian men should do better in marriage by treating their partners right. A lot of Nigerian men can't take what they dish out to their wives! Treat your spouse well."

2Baba announces separation from Annie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the African Queen singer made headlines after announcing his separation from his wife Annie Idibia.

He revealed they had been separated for some time and had taken steps toward a divorce.

The post was later deleted but 2Baba then released a video to confirm that its contents were accurate.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng