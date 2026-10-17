Sweden's Migration Agency announced new rules effective 1 October 2026 that redefined who qualifies as a family member for residence permit applications

The new definition covers only two categories of family members, narrowing the scope of who can apply under long-term resident status rules

People who had already applied and were awaiting a decision before October 2026 are also subject to the new rules if applying for the first time

Sweden's Migration Agency has narrowed the definition of "family member" for residence permit applications, cutting eligible relatives down to just two categories under rules that took effect on 1 October 2026.

The change applies to anyone seeking a residence permit as a family member of a person who holds long-term resident status in another EU country and currently lives in Sweden.

Sweden narrows family members eligible for residence permit to two categories. Photo credit: Government Se.

Source: UGC

The updated rules affect both new applicants and those who had already submitted applications and were still waiting for a decision on the date the changes came into force.

The 2 Categories Sweden Now Recognises

Under the revised framework, Sweden's Migration Agency recognises only the following individuals as family members:

- The partner of the person living in Sweden, which includes a spouse, cohabiting partner, or registered partner

- Children under the age of 18 belonging to the person in Sweden or to their partner

Any relative who falls outside these two categories is no longer considered a qualifying family member under this particular permit route.

Those who do not meet the new definition will need to explore a different type of residence permit depending on their circumstances and intended purpose in Sweden.

Who the Rules Apply To

The agency has confirmed that there are no transitional arrangements for first-time applicants. This means that even people who submitted their applications before 1 October 2026 and are still awaiting an outcome must satisfy the new requirements.

A separate transitional provision exists for those seeking to extend an existing permit. Applicants who were granted their current permit before 1 October 2026 and apply for an extension by 1 October 2027 at the latest will have their cases assessed under the previous rules, giving them additional time to adjust to the changes.

The Swedish Migration Agency oversees all applications from people seeking to live in Sweden, apply for protection, or become Swedish citizens, and bases its decisions on Swedish law and international conventions.

Sweden announces amount to bring children into country

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Sweden's government published the exact income requirements foreigners must meet before they can bring their children into the country.

The required amount varies depending on the age of the child, with older children attracting higher thresholds.

Source: Legit.ng